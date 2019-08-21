Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Recent polls showed that the majority of Jewish people are Democrats
Recent polls showed that the majority of Jewish people are Democrats
Politics

Trump slams Jews who vote for Democrats

21st Aug 2019 8:50 AM

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump says any Jewish people who vote for Democrats show "either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty".

Trump commented on Tuesday amid his ongoing feud with Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Trump has taken several steps favoured by Israel while the Muslim lawmakers are outspoken critics of Israel's treatment of the Palestinians.

Trump calls Omar a "disaster" for Jews and says he didn't "buy" the tears Tlaib shed on Monday as she discussed the situation.

At Trump's urging, Israel last week blocked the pair from entering the country. Israel later agreed to a humanitarian visit for Tlaib to visit her grandmother who lives in the West Bank. Tlaib declined.

Recent polling shows that a majority of Jews identify as Democrats.

More Stories

ilhan omar israel president trump

Top Stories

    Miner told grief over death no excuse for meth

    premium_icon Miner told grief over death no excuse for meth

    Crime The 48-year-old took some poor advice from his ex-wife to help get over his grief, leading to a series of unfortunate events

    Global engineer splits with Adani

    premium_icon Global engineer splits with Adani

    News Coal company boss says CQ mine project won't be impacted

    Livingstone's leaders get a lesson in FOMO

    premium_icon Livingstone's leaders get a lesson in FOMO

    News Tourism expert says this trend isn't going away

    MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed yesterday

    MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed yesterday

    News From UFO sighting to former Bunnings site up for rent, catch up here

    • 21st Aug 2019 8:00 AM