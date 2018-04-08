Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firefighters are battling a fire at Trump Tower.
Firefighters are battling a fire at Trump Tower.
News

Man dies in Trump Tower blaze

by Staff Reporter
8th Apr 2018 10:34 AM

A MAN has died after a fire broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower, the Manhattan headquarters of US President Donald Trump.

The blaze erupted in a residential apartment at the building, located on Fifth Avenue and 57th Street in New York City.

The fire was a three-alarm fire, the FDNY tweeted.

Melania Trump and the couple's son, Barron Trump, are both in Washington, D.C., according to the first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham.

Smoke rises from the 50th floor of the Trump Tower.
Smoke rises from the 50th floor of the Trump Tower.

The US President is also at the White House.

President Trump tweeted at 6.43pm local time that the fire had been extinguished.


Mr Trump's son Eric also took to Twitter to thank the emergency services.

More to come

editors picks fire tower trump
Gallery: Were you snapped at CapriCon?

Gallery: Were you snapped at CapriCon?

Family Fun Hundreds of locals flocked to check out the pop culture convention

This success is real

This success is real

News In spite of dire projections we have delivered for ratepayers

How council delivered $180m in major job-creating projects

How council delivered $180m in major job-creating projects

News Working together smarter can deliver huge benefits for ratepayers

  • 8th Apr 2018 9:03 AM
Working class man to rock the house at Beef Australia 2018

Working class man to rock the house at Beef Australia 2018

Whats On Live entertainment announced for Friday night of the event

Local Partners