Trump’s embarrassing $3m vote count fail

Outgoing President Donald Trump's dreams of overturning the election result have taken another hit, after a recount of the vote in a key state not only confirmed Joe Biden's win but put him even further ahead.

A recount requested by the Trump campaign in two of Wisconsin's largest counties finished on Sunday, reconfirming Mr Biden's win by more than 20,000 votes.

More than 800,000 votes had been cast in Milwaukee County and Dane County, with the final recount revealing an embarrassing detail for Mr Trump.

Not only did Mr Trump's campaign have to foot the $3 million ($A4 million) bill for the recount but the final result actually increased Mr Biden's lead in Wisconsin by 87 votes.

It is the latest in a string of legal actions from the Trump campaign to fall flat.

A recount of ballots in Georgia earlier this month also reaffirmed Mr Biden's win and 12,284-vote lead in the state.

Last week a federal appeals court rejected Mr Trump's bid to stop Pennsylvania from certifying Mr Biden's win, telling him "calling an election unfair does not make it so".

A similar bid to challenge his rival's win in Michigan and Nevada have also fallen flat, with Arizona set to be the next state to certify its results.

Despite his hopes of overturning the election result appearing to slip further away, Mr Trump remains adamant about his allegations of mass voter fraud.

In his first TV interview since his election loss, the outgoing President released a string of fresh fraud accusations.

Speaking with Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo via telephone, Mr Trump insisted he would not accept Mr Biden's victory.

He told Ms Bartiromo the election results came down to "big massive dumps".

"This election was over and then they did dumps - they call them dumps - big massive dumps in Michigan and Pennsylvania and all over," Mr Trump said.

"If you take a look at, you just take a look at just about every state that we're talking about, every swing state that we're talking about. And they did these massive dumps of votes. And all of a sudden I went from winning by a lot to losing by a little."

Mr Trump insisted his mind "will not change in six months" as he knows there "was tremendous cheating here".

This latest spray from Mr Trump comes just days after he appeared to be backing down from his refusal to accept the election outcome, coming the closest he has ever been to admitting defeat.

While speaking to reporters following a Thanksgiving Day event at the White House, the president confirmed he would leave office if the electoral college voted for Mr Biden on December 14.

"It's going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive fraud," he said.

"So as to whether or not I can get this apparatus moving this quickly, because time isn't on our side - everything else is on our side, facts are on our side - this was a massive fraud, this should never take place in this country, we're like a third-world country. It was a rigged election."

Asked again whether he would concede if the electoral college voted for Mr Biden, Mr Trump said, "If they do, they made a mistake because this election was a fraud. So no, I can't say that."

It took another reporter pressing the question before Mr Trump finally revealed he would leave office if the December 14 vote didn't go his way.

"So if they do (vote for Mr Biden) you won't leave the White House?" the reporter asked.

"Certainly I will," Mr Trump replied.

"Certainly I will. And you know that. But I think that there will be a lot of things happening between now and January 20. Massive fraud has been found. We're like a third-world country. We're using computer equipment that can be hacked. They talk about glitches. How many glitches did they find? Oh, gee, we had a glitch, 5000 votes."

Originally published as Trump's embarrassing $3m vote count fail