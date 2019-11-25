Trust breach: Woman spent $8k on stepdad’s Visa card

A Yeppoon woman went on a spending spree on her step-father’s visa card.

A WOMAN who went on an $8000 spending spree with her elderly stepfather’s Visa card will have to pay the money back.

Over a three-week period in March, Erica Mellisa Golding breached the 81-year-old’s trust repeatedly by living a lavish lifestyle and purchasing non-essential items at his expense, without his knowledge.

Golding, 45, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week to her offending.

The victim would give Golding his Visa card to purchase items for him.

But when the man, who lives at a Yeppoon retirement village, received his bank statement in early April he noticed a number of unauthorised transactions.

Golding first erred when she paid for internet services using her stepfather’s card and she went on to buy things like jewellery and make purchases from foreign websites.

She also used the card at places including Woolworths, Coles, Bunnings, Chemist Warehouse and Domino’s Pizza.

There were 23 unauthorised transactions totalling $8045.70.

When questioned by police, Golding admitted to having recorded her stepfather’s card details to make purchases.

When asked why she did this without asking for permission she said: “He would have refused.”

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said the three entries on Golding’s criminal history were dated but most concerning was the latest in 2006, which was another dishonesty offence.

“The situation, in my submission, would be exacerbated by first of all the age of the complainant ... and the relationship - she’s taken advantage of that in an enormous breach of trust and no doubt caused him some concern,” Ms Marsden said.

Golding’s solicitor said her client was deeply remorseful for what she had done and had been through “a difficult time in her life” prior to the offending.

The court also heard that Golding had been diagnosed with a schizophrenia disorder.

After reviewing documents tendered, magistrate Jeff Clarke said Golding’s disorder, and medication for it, had been compromised by her use of cannabis.

“That cannabis use has got in the way of you being able to maintain your mental health,” he said.

“Were it not for the fact that you were using drugs, your mental health may well have been maintained.

“When your mental health fell apart, because of your drug use, it led to this offending.

“What you did (to the victim) was truly horrible.”

Golding was placed on two years’ probation with stringent conditions including undergoing psychotherapy treatment and attending drug rehabilitation programs.

She was also ordered to pay the full amount back to her stepfather. .