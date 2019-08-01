Trusted mate's boozy $10,000 spending spree on keycard

BOOZE SPENDER: Barry Lister used a mate's bankcard in a big $10,000 spend - a lot on grog.

BOOZE was big on Barry Lister's shopping list when he used a former mate's bank keycard to spend more than $10,000.

The victim was shocked to discover the money had gone missing from his bank account, which he only realised when his card was denied when he tried to use it.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the fraudulent use of the card was quickly tracked to Barry Lister after he was identified on CCTV using it at his local hotel.

Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Dan Swanson said there were 88 unauthorised transactions by Lister - with a total loss of $10,147.14 to the card owner.

This included cash totalling $8708.

Barry John Lister (pictured), from Coominya, pleaded guilty to committing four counts of fraud; and receiving tainted property at Coominya between December 1, 2018, and February 1 this year.

Sgt Swanson said the owner went to use his card but it was declined.

He then discovered there was only $7 left in the account when he believed there should be more than $9000.

When Lowood police located Lister, 49, on May 17, he handed over the keycard.

Sgt Swanson said the card owner had given Lister the PIN to get cash out for him in December.

Lister then held onto the card, even though he acknowledged this was wrong.

There had been cash transactions by Lister using the card at a Coominya café (captured on CCTV) and nine at a Coominya supermarket.

"He says he felt bad about it but continued to use it," Sgt Swanson said.

"Eleven transactions at the Belleview Hotel (totalled) $625. Bulk purchases for cartons of beer."

Lister used the card to make 62 withdrawals from an ATM at the hotel.

Sgt Swanson said police sought a jail term.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said it was serious and there had been a friendship between the two men.

"He is unemployed. He can't really explain his actions other than a gross act of stupidity," Mr Fairclough said.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Lister cooperated with police and the matter seemed to be a bizarre set of circumstances.

"You were always going to be detected. A very silly thing to do and risk a jail term," Ms MacCallum said.

"A significant amount of money and significant breach of trust."

She noted he had no previous offences of dishonesty.

Lister was sentenced to six months jail, immediately suspended for 18 months.