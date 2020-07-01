Truth about bizarre Batman rumour

Anne Hathaway plays Catwoman and Christian Bale as Batman in the new Batman movie, The Dark Knight Rises. Picture: Supplied

Anne Hathaway plays Catwoman and Christian Bale as Batman in the new Batman movie, The Dark Knight Rises. Picture: Supplied

He's made some of the most acclaimed films of the 21st century - and it seems director Christopher Nolan runs a tight ship.

Actress Anne Hathaway, who played Catwoman in Nolan's 2012 Batman hit The Dark Knight Rises and worked with him again two years later on Interstellar, reveals the director has an unusual rule on his sets. But Nolan's own spokesperson has since refuted Hathaway's claim, insisting it's not true.

Anne Hathaway has revealed an unusual quirk of working with Christopher Nolan. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

"Chris also doesn't allow chairs. I worked with him twice. He doesn't allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they're sitting, they're not working," Hathaway says in a video chat with fellow actor Hugh Jackman for Variety.

"I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he's onto something with the chair thing."

As the interview circulated, some social media users mocked "the chair thing" and Nolan's reputation as a tough director:

rt to scare christopher nolan pic.twitter.com/ulRtf7ix26 — taran // BLM // ACAB (@thebatman_2021) June 29, 2020

Christopher Nolan wakes you up on the weekend at 7am to start doing chores because “if I’m up then you’re up” — Ira Madison III (@ira) June 29, 2020

christopher nolan when someone sits down on set pic.twitter.com/Ljc3sa3hBm — nick usen (@nickusen) June 29, 2020

The entirety of The Prestige was improvised when Christopher Nolan brought a single chair to the set and instructed Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale fight to the death for it — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) June 30, 2020

Christopher Nolan when cast & crew of Tenet wants to have a seat... pic.twitter.com/ZYjfPMMe6y — 🎥 Hothead Kinophile (@Harshit_bisht03) June 29, 2020

That time we pranked Christopher Nolan on set pic.twitter.com/tMp7wVAnrd — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) June 29, 2020

But in a statement published by Indiewire, a spokesperson for Nolan set the record straight:

"For the record, the only things banned from [Nolan's] sets are cell phones (not always successfully) and smoking (very successfully). The chairs Anne was referring to are the directors chairs clustered around the video monitor, allocated on the basis of hierarchy not physical need. Chris chooses not to use his but has never banned chairs from the set. Cast and crew can sit wherever and whenever they need and frequently do."

Hathaway had also revealed Nolan banned mobile phones on set - a less unusual request, given Jackman said that two other directors he'd worked with, Darren Aronofsky (The Fountain) and Denis Villeneuve (Prisoners), both applied the same rule.

"Both of them had exactly the same reason, which is exactly what you were saying: It's about intentionality. Both of them talk about the space being sacred. If you're on a cellphone, it dissipates that energy," said Jackman.

Christopher Nolan, if you don't edit your movies at a stand-up desk you’re a hypocrite. Picture: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Despite the chair and phone-free environment, Hathaway was glowing in her praise of working with Nolan: "You know how you have those jobs and you just go, 'I don't know how I'm going to work again because this was such fun?'" she said of her stint as Catwoman.

See Hathaway and Jackman's full chat for Variety below:

Elsewhere in the chat, Hathaway jokingly accuses Jackman of "setting me up badly" by inviting her to appear on stage when he hosted the Oscars in 2009.

"You made it seem easy, and it's really, really not," she said. "You made everything seem like it was so much fun, so when it came around that they asked me to do it, I thought, 'I'm gonna be like Hugh, yeah I'll give it a go!' How could you?"

Hathaway famously hosted the Oscars two years later alongside James Franco - generally considered to be one of the worst ceremonies in recent years.

Classic Christopher Nolan films including The Dark Knight, Interstellar, Inception and The Prestige are now available on Binge, Australia's new streaming service offering the best drama, entertainment and movies from the world's best creators. New to Binge? Get your two week free trial, sign up at binge.com.au

In a BBC interview that recirculated recently, Hathaway offered up an unusual story about her original audition for the role of Catwoman.

Somehow, Hathaway got her wires very crossed - and thought she was auditioning for the role of Harley Quinn, an accomplice of the Joker. She made sure she dressed the part for the audition, channelling the Joker's menacing clown energy.

Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne and Anne Hathaway as Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises.

"I came in and I had this lovely Vivienne Westwood kind of beautiful-but-mad tailoring top with stripes going everywhere. And I wore these flat Joker-y looking shoes. And I was trying to give Chris (Nolan) these crazy little smiles," Hathaway explained.

"About an hour into the meeting he said 'Well, I'm sure I don't have to tell you this, but it's Catwoman.' And I was shifting into a different gear. 'Now OK, we're slinky. We're slinky. And I hate my shirt. I love my shirt, but I hate it right now. We're slinky,'" she recalled with a laugh.

Originally published as Truth about bizarre Batman rumour