Truth about Sophie Monk’s ‘changing’ face

Sophie Monk has something to say about all those plastic surgery rumours. Picture: Tim Hunter.

FOR the past decade, there has been endless speculation about Sophie Monk's face.

How could a 39-year-old woman have such smooth skin, such full lips? How could she look so perfect?

And then there are the endless articles putting pictures side-by-side pointing out her "changing" face, which must surely be the result of cosmetic surgery and not, you know, the decade or so of living between snaps.

Sophie is aware of the chatter and perfectly candid in her response.

"This is me," she tells news.com.au.

"Sure, I love my hair extensions and spray tans, but I'm really not into getting much 'done'.

"I guess I just make the most of what I have got! I felt more pressure when I was living in Los Angeles, but not now."

Sophie's full lips are the focus of her current venture, a range of "budget" cosmetics with leading beauty house ModelCo.

The collection - which features lip glosses and lip liners under $30 - has been an instant hit, with Sophie's favourite lip gloss shade, Tickle, selling out within 24 hours of launching.

It has since been restocked online and will be launching into Woolworths stores nationally from September 30.

Sophie Monk with her favourite new product for MCo Beauty. Picture: Supplied

"I have always loved the world of beauty and was thrilled to be given the chance to create my own lip gloss range with such a cool Aussie brand that is accessible to everyone," Sophie says.

"I've been on stage since I was a kid, so I've been wearing make-up since I was eight.

"On days off, I try not to. But then, there's paparazzi, so I kind of have to do too. But I do like playing with it if it's easy and fun - that's why I like this. It's simple. But also, what I like about it is that it's affordable.

"You don't want to spend like $80 and try a new thing. Like all these little novelty things I've done are all affordable, rather than spending a fortune and you get it back in the wrong colour."

Sophie Monk at the MCo Beauty by Sophie Monk launch. Picture: Tim Hunter.

Personally and professionally, Sophie is on a high at the moment. She's busy planning her wedding to boyfriend Joshua Gross despite the fact he is yet to propose.

"Absolutely, I've so got (the plans) sorted," Sophie says.

"But he hasn't asked yet, the poor guy! I'm like, 'You'd better propose to me', but I could not go through the media more giving the signal. It's like, yeah, I think he gets the message now when he's reading every report!"

Sophie met Joshua on an international flight last year, and the marketing executive relocated to Australia a few months ago.

The pair fell so hard, the move - into a house next to Sophie's mum and Instagram-star dad, Andrew - has prompted marriage rumours.

"Seriously, it's going to happen and I have it all planned!" she says. "My parents are mad about him and he just gets me. I've never felt as 'at ease' as I do now."

Sophie and her beau. Picture: Supplied

To say it has been a crazy year for Sophie is an understatement: Aside from falling in love, she heads off to host Nine's Love Island this week.

"The numbers of the show on digital were really big last season, so they're putting it onto the main channel, which is exciting,'' she smiles.

"I think for me, I really enjoy seeing how the production side works too.

"On the show, unfortunately my role's pretty doom and gloom though and I think more so this time. So I come in, they're like, 'Oh sh*t'.

"I'm used to people that when I walk in a room they're like, 'Hey', and now it's like I'm the most unpopular person in the room.

"But I think it's just fascinating to watch the psychology of younger people falling in love. It reminds me of that feeling. And that's why I think every generation, even my dad, loves it."

For the first time, Sophie thinks she is in a really good place in her life.

"Last year was a bit weird," she admits. "I was hosting Love Island. The girls are 'finding love' and I've just come off the bloody other show trying to find love. And I'm like, 'I'm the love person. My whole career has revolved around love for some reason'.

"Last year I was watching the contestants and I'm like, 'Oh cute', but this year I'm like, 'Cool, I'm in a good spot and I get to watch it all transpire'."

One part of Sophie's life that will always stick with her is her days in the made-for-TV "girl group", Bardot.

"When I think of Bardot I feel like when you know when you finish school, like year 12?" she laughs.

"Because I was 18 or 19 and that's what it feels like, yeah, it's like high school.

"I don't get to see them, but they're lovely though. Sally I've spoken to a few times, but the other girls, I haven't heard much from them as everyone moves on with their lives."

Sophie and her Bardot bandmates. Picture: Supplied

As a woman known and admired for her fit and strong body, Sophie admits keeping it that way used to be a chore.

"I used to be a total exercise psycho,'' she admits. "I used to be overboard. Living in LA and the pressure was on to go hard. Every day I went to the gym and had to watch what I ate. And I think I just went, 'I can't keep this up because it wasn't fun anymore'.

"I kind of eased up and I just kind of try and eat well. And then you just don't care about it. I used to blow out and in with my weight all the time and I would be so concerned.

"But the second I don't care, it just is what it is and I have more balance in my life and my mind.

"When there's no pressure it's easier or something to not blow out and in."

Meanwhile, Sophie also tells news.com.au she is definitely NOT one of the stars on The Masked Singer: "It's on a different channel!" she laughs.