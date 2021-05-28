Menu
She helped inspire the ABC’s Janet King character. In a compelling I Catch Killers, Margaret Cunneen opens up to Gary Jubelin.
Entertainment

Truth behind barrister who inspired a TV show

by Gary Jubelin
28th May 2021 12:44 PM

Margaret Cunneen SC, is a larger-than-life character, who stands out in a crowd. This type of recognition is typically frowned upon in the conservative legal fraternity in which she built her reputation.

I have known Margaret for 30 years; it was inevitable our paths would cross given her position as a prosecutor and my role as a detective.

We have become good friends and as we have found out loyal friends are important if you attract controversy in your professional life.

It's no secret Margaret polarises people, most high achievers do. Her professional resume is impressive but her achievements have come at a cost in the form of public criticism and scandal.

 

Don't miss Gary Jubelin's interview with Margaret Cunneen as she opens up about her career, ICAC and the biggest cases she has prosecuted. Listen below.

Part 1: The rise of Margaret Cunneen

 

 

Part 2: Margaret Cunneen's biggest cases and that ICAC probe

 

 

Margaret deals with her detractors in a dignified, upfront manner but criticism hurts. She accepts her public profile will attract detractors, however, when her family was dragged into the ICAC fiasco it seemed so unnecessary and unjust.

Margaret is widely respected by NSW Police at both junior and senior ranks.

I can't recall any police officer saying anything negative about her, which is strange because cops tend to have a love/hate relationship with 'Officers of the Court' and criticism often flows freely at post trial debriefs at the pub.

 

Gary Jubelin and Margaret Cunneen at the studio to record I Catch Killers. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
Gary Jubelin and Margaret Cunneen at the studio to record I Catch Killers. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

 

Interestingly, this respect has not diminished even though she is now on the opposing side of 'the bar table' as a defence barrister.

It's hard for even her most ardent detractors to be critical of the humanity she brings to the courts.

Margaret actually cares about people. She usually leaves people with a smile on their face.

Surely, this is a good thing.

The courts have long been criticised for being disconnected from the general public with their hard-to-understand principles of law combined with the pomp and ceremony of a group of people getting around in funny gowns and wigs.

Perhaps that is why victims of crime are so vocal in their support of Margaret and greatly appreciate the way she treats them when they are at their most vulnerable giving evidence in an open court.

 

 

 

 

On a personal note, Margaret was the person I went to when I was being pursued by the NSW Police.

I have nothing but praise for the way Margaret and her team defended me. I was probably the worst client she ever had because I was so head strong,.

Although I lost the court matter, I went down fighting and that was important to me because there was a principle involved.

Margaret could relate; she is also a fighter, sometimes fighting comes at a cost and we both understand that.

Gary Jubelin and Margaret Cunneen on their way to court. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins
Gary Jubelin and Margaret Cunneen on their way to court. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Margaret was reluctant to come on I Catch Killers, I suspect it's because she knows her detractors will see it as another opportunity to criticise her for courting publicity.

The reality could not be further from the truth. You can't generate public interest in yourself, the public's curiosity is because she is an interesting character.

 

Originally published as Truth behind barrister who inspired a TV show

gary jubelin i catch killers margaret cunneen

