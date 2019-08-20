Try in last five seconds decides Cowboys' grand final fate

MAGIC TOUCH: Rockhampton's Damon Moore played a part in the North Queensland Cowboys match-winning try in the thrilling NRL Touch Premiership grand final.

MAGIC TOUCH: Rockhampton's Damon Moore played a part in the North Queensland Cowboys match-winning try in the thrilling NRL Touch Premiership grand final. Nathan Hopkins

TOUCH: The North Queensland Cowboys scored with five seconds on the clock to win a gripping NRL Touch Premiership grand final.

Rockhampton's Damon Moore and Braydon Hegarty both had a hand in the last-gasp try that sealed the historic 5-4 victory over the Newcastle Knights on Sunday.

This was the first full season of the premiership, which featured men's and women's teams representing eight NRL clubs.

The North Queensland Cowboys celebrate their thrilling grand final win. Nathan Hopkins

The champion Cowboys, who enjoyed an unbeaten season, had a strong Rockhampton influence.

They were coached by Phil Gyemore and captained by Dave Zanette. Dan Withers was assistant coach of the team, which also included Jayden Benbow, Cooper Marshall and Mal Kenny.

READ: Rocky Cowboys chasing history at SCG

READ: Exciting debut for Rocky rep in NRL Touch opener

READ: Rocky champ named among game's best of past 50 years

Zanette said it was incredible to win the final of the first full season of the elite touch tournament at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.

"It was a really special win. It's definitely a huge achievement for the boys,” he said.

Rockhampton's Dave Zanette captained the Cowboys to victory. NRL Photos

"They're a really awesome group and everyone's really, really close.

"This is my first time as captain but they're an easy group to lead. They know the standard that's required and what's expected of them.”

The Cowboys were up 3-1 at half-time. They extended their lead to 4-1 in the second half before the Knights stormed back to level things up.

The victorious North Queensland Cowboys team. Gregg Porteous

Zanette said even when the scores were locked at 4-all, he was confident the Cowboys would come up with the goods.

"As with every sport, the momentum changes at some stage. We were able to withstand that change in momentum and come up with the winning play.

"I'm definitely keen to try and lead these guys around again and hopefully we can put another peg in the board and perform really well next year as well,” he said.