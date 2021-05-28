Try time for Townsville as Origin crisis looms

Townsville is in the frame for a historic State of Origin game as the NRL scrambles to save the series following Victoria's latest Covid crisis.

With locked-down Melbourne's chances of hosting next month's blockbuster series opener falling by the hour, Townsville has emerged as one of three potential alternatives.

But the rugby league-mad Cowboy capital bizarrely faces competition from dreary Canberra and boring Adelaide with the NRLkeen to maintain a "neutral" venue if the Victorian city is ruled out.

However, Maroons mentor and premiership-winning North Queensland coach Paul Green labelled that argument "crap" - pointing out the Melbourne clash was technically a "home" game for Queensland anyway.

"It was our turn in the calendar to have two home games, we had the pick of the dressing rooms and we had to supply ball boysas if it was our home game," he said.

"If that is the case, then the game can't be held in Canberra. If they toss that up as a neutral venue that's just crap."

Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) Chairman Peter V'landys confirmed Townsville was an option.

"The problem with that is it is not a neutral venue but it would be a huge boom for them too," he said.

"We've got a good relationship with the Queensland government as well.

"It's all in the mix.

"The first priority is to have it in the MCG. If we can't, we have all these options available to us."

The Victorian Government was last night understood to be keen to hold onto the game at the MCG.

The ARLC's only Queensland-based member, former tourism minister Kate Jones, said she "would always fight to see more contentin Queensland" but added it was important to work through the situation before making a final call on the series opener.

"We have got to work through our contractual obligations that we need to honour," she said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is already in top-level talks with the NRL to bring Origin I north and with Melbourne last nightplunged into a week-long lockdown, time is running out for the city's coronavirus crisis to be brought under control beforegame one on June 9 - just five days after lockdown ends on June 4.

Ms Palaszczuk said Townsville was "firmly in the race" for Origin I.

"(We would be) more than happy to take an extra State of Origin," she said.

Brisbane is already slated to host game two on June 27, so there would be fierce opposition from perennial sooks NSW for Queenslandto host two games in succession.

But league legend Johnathan Thurston said the crisis had the potential to deliver a uniqueopportunity for the game.

"It would be awesome for Townsville, it would blow people's minds," he said.

"There's a brand new state-of-the-art stadium, it would be so good for the game."

An Origin game has never been hosted in Townsville and the $250 million Queensland Country Bank Stadium can hold 25,000 people - the same as GIO Stadium.

It is also not a genuine "home" ground for the Maroons, meaning it could pass as a neutral venue.

When asked if Canberra should be considered as a venue, Thurston delivered his trademark laugh.

"Let's just say I would prefer it to be in Townsville," he said.

Canberra is home to such adrenalin-charged experiences as Parliament House. Picture: Trevor Veale (Coffs Coast Advocate)

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate, who launched a bid to host Origin on the Glitter Strip in the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games,said Canberra was not worthy of an Origin blockbuster.

"Game one can be here. It's a way better option than Canberra," he said.

"State of Origin is all about excitement … that should rule Canberra out immediately as nothing exciting ever happens in Canberra … unless you like counting limousines and watching water fountains.

"Plus, it's that cold there in June the players would need ski suits and the spectators would need igloos.

"I'm calling on the NRL to back us in. Cbus is a neutral ground as neither team has ever battled it out for Origin there.It's also not far for me to drive to watch the blues win. Bring it on."

Originally published as Try time for Townsville as Origin crisis looms