Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. Contributed
News

Road workers drank contaminated water for nearly a week

Matthew Newton
by
2nd Mar 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORKERS at the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing site were drinking water containing E. coli and enterococci bacteria for at least six days.

Elevated levels of the bacteria are indicative of faecal contamination.

Construction consortium Nexus was first alerted to the potential for contamination on February 15, when the company was issued with an improvement notice from Workplace Health and Safety Queensland, which a WHSQ spokesman said was "in relation to the provision of drinking water, including the quality, cross contamination risks, signage and availability".

The Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union said a number of workers had recently taken sick.

Workers contacted The Chronicle after Nexus told crews their drinking water was contaminated on Monday, but would not explain further.

Nexus provided the results of water tests conducted on Tuesday, February 20, to WHSQ late on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: E. coli bacteria, as seen under a microscope.
FILE PHOTO: E. coli bacteria, as seen under a microscope. Janice Carr

The results showed elevated levels of the bacteria E. coli and enterococci in drinking water at four of 13 worksites.

The WHSQ spokesman said Nexus had advised water at the four sites was "immediately flushed, disinfected and chlorinated".

WHSQ inspectors, including an occupational hygienist were on site yesterday, and WHSQ has taken samples to conduct its own water testing.

A Nexus spokeswoman said no related sickness had been reported to the onsite paramedic in the past two weeks.

"Site water will be reinstated as per normal over the coming days," she said.

contamination editors picks nexus toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list toowoomba second range crossing tsrc water whsq
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Cold case breakthrough: Chris Dawson arrested

    premium_icon Cold case breakthrough: Chris Dawson arrested

    Crime CHRIS Dawson, the husband of Lynette Dawson who disappeared from Sydney’s northern beaches in the early 1980s, has been arrested in Queensland.

    • 5th Dec 2018 9:29 AM
    REVEALED: What will be the new name for Livingstone Shire?

    premium_icon REVEALED: What will be the new name for Livingstone Shire?

    News The Shire is about to become a city but what will it be called?

    Qld coal exploration booming

    premium_icon Qld coal exploration booming

    Business Queensland Exploration Council to release its annual scorecard.

    Reflections on Rocky's ripper of a hail storm

    premium_icon Reflections on Rocky's ripper of a hail storm

    Weather The storm cell provided welcome rain and unwelcome carnage.

    Local Partners