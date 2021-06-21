Tszyu keeper: Zerafa promises to ‘shock the world’

Michael Zerafa wants to fight Tim Tszyu now – that’s how ready to go he is, more than two weeks before their July 7 showdown.

Zerafa arrived in Sydney on Monday declaring, despite a kidney infection which left him hospitalised last month and training during a Melbourne lockdown, he’d never been more ready for a fight.

The regular pre-fight war of words between the camps had nosedived in recent weeks, which the Tszyu camp suggested meant Zerafa was running scared.

Michael Zerafa insists he is ready to topple Tim Tszyu.

But according to Zerafa, the Tszyu camp could not have been more wrong.

“Tim calls it quiet, I call it focused. I have one job and that’s to take out Tim Tszyu,” Zerafa said.

“I’m super confident, I believe in my talent, I believe in my team. I’m going to shock the world.

“I’m switched on, I’m focused. I wish the fight was tonight.”

Zerafa, 29, started throwing some verbal jabs too, declaring the fight with Tszyu was his “world title fight” and would be “war”.

He also declared his experience – Zerafa has fought 32 times to Tszyu’s 26 – would play a huge part in the result when they come face-to-face in Newcastle.

“While I was fighting the big boys, he was drinking warm milk before bed,” Zerafa said.





“Tim is a great athlete. It takes a lot of balls to get in the ring and fight. He’s stepping up against a guy who wants to take his head off.”

Zerafa, who has only fought once since his loss to Jeff Horn in 2019, beating Anthony Mundine last December, declared all the pressure was on Tszyu.

“I’m expected to lose. That’s dangerous for him,” he said.

“There’s no nerves, there’s just full confidence. I’m feeling better than I did the first Jeff Horn fight (which he won).



“I’ve got more belief, I’m more focused. This fight is my life. It will be a war.”

Tszyu has been based on the Gold Coast for his training camp, while Zerafa will now round out his preparations in NSW after relocating.

Zerafa, who said he was “always the underdog”, made it clear how might the fight with Tszyu meant to him, which he believed gave him the greatest motivation to win.





“This win for me is a world title fight. That’s what Tim doesn’t understand. It’s going to feed my family,” he said.

“I’m going in with no stone left unturned. I’ve done everything right, the last 12 or 14 weeks, from food, sleep, training, recovery, everything. I’m coming to finish something.”



