Tuchekoi man denies kidnapping and strangling his wife

AN "UNPREDICTABLY aggressive" Tuchekoi man was denied bail in Gympie Magistrates Court today, after being arrested overnight on charges alleging extreme violence against his former partner (described in court as his "wiffe").

The charges allege kidnapping, strangling and assaulting the woman, assault with bodily harm, attempted unlawful entry, attempted stealing and entering a dwelling with criminal intent, between Monday and this morning.

Most of the charges include the aggravating circumstance that they were allegedly domestic violence related.

Police submissions raised concerns about the man's mental state and even the safety of court officials and the public during his brief appearance about noon.

Benje Aron Anthony Hemmett, 38, appeared in the dock and in handcuffs after police told the court of his"extremely unpredictable" behaviour towards them.

"For safety reasons, I ask that he be handcuffed in the dock," prosecutor Sgt Lisa Manns told magistrate Chris Callaghan, saying watch house police had described Mr Hemmett's moods as "up and down... sometimes compliant and at others"quite aggressive."

Duty solicitor Elizabeth McAulay told the court "mental health issues put him on a disability support pension."

Miss McAulay said Hemmett had recently found out his "wife has been having an affair for about two years.

"He disagrees with a lot of the claims made about him," she said.

"He denies the allegations.

"He says his wife went with him willingly and he would never harm her.

"He would pose no threat to his wife.

"He says it would be completely against his nature to harm any woman."

She said the woman had been hurt only by accident.

"He had been carrying her at one point and they fell down a hill," she said.

Mr Callaghan said: "Mr Hemmett has to show cause why his further detention would be unjust.

"He's got three fail to appears on his record and may have a propensity to commit further offences against his wife.

"He has failed to show me (there is no risk) of interfering with witnesses, such as his wife."

Mr Callaghan remanded Mr Hemmett in custody to appear in the court again on March 11.