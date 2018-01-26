Tuck into these delicious Australia Day treats

WILD WARNE: Burger Urge's Wild Warne burger is one of the hottest Australia Day meals this year.

AUSTRALIA Day just got a whole lot yummier in Central Queensland.

Burger Urge Rockhampton has introduced their Wild Warne Burger in honour of one of Australia's greatest cricketers, Shane Warne.

Four beef patties, bacon, cheese and barbecue sauce make it a must-have for burger lovers at a cost of $22.

Assistant manager, Bailey Hellmuth said it would only be available over the Australia Day long weekend.

People had already tried to order the burger on Thursday after the company posted a special promo on their Facebook page.

Mr Hellmuth said Burger Urge's marketing strategy was to "create something unique and crazy and catches the eye of the public”.

He said the burger is large so it was a product people would look at.

Mr Hellmuth was expected a big day yesterday with a lot of the sales to be made from the Wild Warne burger.

Burger Urge traded from 10am to 9pm.

The Wild Warne burger follows last year's 'Please Explain, Pauline Hanson Burger' which sold out across all 24 Burger Urge stores.

Whisk Yeppoon have shown their creative side.

They are offering a variety of Australia-inspired treats which all cost $6.

Red freckle lamingtons, pavlova donuts, lamington jaffa donuts, vanilla slices, choc caramel slices and iced vovo donuts were on sale until sold out yesterday.

Manager Cameron Kinsey said they were all snacks enjoyed by many around the barbecue with a twist.

Yesterday morning, Mr Kinsey said the cafe was already busy and it was great to have a following on Australia Day.

The cafe will be open until 6pm tonight before it hosts tapas which will be available until 9pm.

Earlier this week, O'Dowd's Irish Pub in Rockhampton re-introduced their Aussie Bogan Burger which contains an Angus beef pattie, chicken schnitzel, bacon, cheese, onion, pineapple, beetroot, lettuce, tomato, barbecue sauce and aoli, at a cost of $16.