Tuesday: Five highlights on Beef Australia program

Celebrity chefs are cooking up a storm at Beef Australia.

Beef Australia is off to a spectacular start in Rockhampton.

A total of 31,545 people flooded through the gates for Ian Weigh People’s Day on Monday.

The nation’s premier beef industry event is expected to inject more than $100 million into the local economy.

Much of the action is centred around the Rockhampton Showgrounds but associated events are being held at different venues across the city and the region.

Beef Australia has attracted 454 trade fair exhibits and 35 food outlets, and will feature 48 different ticketed events and 34 seminars and symposiums.

Here are five highlights from Tuesday’s jam-packed program.

7.30am-5.30pm: Nutrien Livestock Stud Cattle Championship, Centre Ring, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

10am-noon: Celebrity chef demonstration with Analiese Gregory, Fast Ed Halmagyi and Duncan Welgemoed presented by NH Foods, the Casino Food Co-op and AMIC, Ergon Energy Pavilion Stage, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Noon-3pm: The Main Event Lunch with Jeff Horn and Fred Brophy, The Long Paddock, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

3.30pm-5pm: Bank of Queensland Agribusiness presents Dr Matthew George: Integration of science and informed management across extensive and intensive beef production, Lawson Room, Rockhampton State High School.

7pm-9pm: Opera Queensland world premiere of Are You Lonesome Tonight, Ergon Energy Pavilion Stage, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

For the full program go to beefaustralia.com.au.

