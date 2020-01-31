TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: A challenge for mind and body

I HAVE been loving this summer of tennis and I have been brought to tears by the generous gestures being served up by players as they rally to bring relief to our burning land.

It really is a beautiful reflection of what the tennis community on a national and international scale is all about.

A community that wants to celebrate this wonderful sport for all that it is and they want to help the world around them through what they do.

This great level of kindness emphasises the extraordinary respect they have for our beautiful country.

Their monumental donations show how special Australia is to them and how much they genuinely want to see the fire-ravaged areas thrive again.

I think that’s one thing that will never cease to amaze me about sport. Its diverse community is like one big family.

We want to see our players do well in their careers and reach new heights with their successes while they want the best for their loyal loving fans far and wide.

Tennis has always held so much depth and an unpredictability that lulls everyone into such a tennis-inspired trance.

Players do all they can to ensure they are physically fit for their best performance, they play on various surfaces in a vast range of conditions around the world, weather can throw a spanner in the works at any time and they strive to stay in a healthy, positive headspace.

It is amazing just how much power the mind can have over a match and it can be seen almost instantly when a player’s mindset shifts into a decline; it upsets their momentum and their confidence faces some serious fractures.

It will always be a well-rounded sport that challenges all faces of health. Body, mind and soul is the solid foundation that supports the greatest gameplay.

Each element is related. When the body is not in peak form, that plays on the mind to an extent. When the mind is not in the best space, the body does not perform as well. And when there is no soul being poured into each shot, point or match, success is not sustainable.

Most of my role models have come from the tennis court. Some include Ash Barty, Ana Kournikova, Jelena Dokic, Ana Ivanovic, Roger Federer, John Millman, Alicia Molik and Rafa Nadal. They have all brought something very special to the world of sports just like they have all made a powerful impact on my life in their own ways.

Tennis will always be a sport that I reserve a special place in my heart for. It was the first sport I ever got into as a child and it will always be there as I move through my adult years. It is wonderful to be able to continue to celebrate it in all its glory with new talent stepping up and new role models to add to my list.

I can’t wait to see where this season of tennis takes us.

