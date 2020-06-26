TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: A simple goodbye is not enough

I HAVE never been good at goodbyes.

As I am entering this final piece teary-eyed, I am also reflecting on the priceless memories I have gained through this experience, the incredible people who have been with me every step of the way, my sensationally supportive audience, and the valuable lessons I have learned across my ‘Tuesdays with Jordie’ Journey.

Closing a chapter for me is like closing down a piece of my heart.

These past few weeks since the news broke about our paper going digital and since I decided to tie off my Tuesday columns, I have been coming to terms with losing a piece of myself. I always knew this moment would be so difficult but it feels like the right time to walk away with a large portion of my devoted TMB family.

They have been phenomenal supports for me during my time so their loss is mine too. This heart-wrenching turn of events in no way reflects their value or their paths into the future. They have made a monumental difference in our community and will continue to flourish wherever they go next. I wish the team who are making the transition to digital all the very best in their careers going forward, it’ll be a brand new chapter but I know everyone has what it takes to make it work and be a great success.

I take myself back to early 2016 often, remembering those exact moments I was offered this opportunity and how much I was in awe of my local paper inviting me to explore what I felt in my heart was my true undeniable passion for writing. Although I had just entered into my psychology degree at the time, it pushed me to reconsider the path I felt I had to commit to and embark on my journey along the path I was born to follow. It gave me the confidence to chase after what I wanted, despite what anyone else thought, and revel in the rewarding realm of writing. This exact opportunity is what inspired me to take up my creative writing degree and I have never looked back. I am so glad I still finished my psychology degree, I genuinely feel it will tie in perfectly with my writing and change how I interact with and absorb the world around me for the better.

Over the years, I have poured my heart and soul into these articles, spent some sleepless nights wondering what adventure we could all embark on with the weekly topic, and it proves you really don’t need pay to start paving your way. It isn’t a paid opportunity but a dollar sign shouldn’t determine a dream. You can’t slap a price tag on doing something you love, it is priceless all on its own. I have adored communicating with my local community in my beloved hometown, I have loved hearing the opinions of others as they’ve opened my mind even more, and I can honestly say I am so incredibly humbled and inspired by the people around me both within and far beyond my immediate circles. I cannot begin to tell you how much I really appreciate my loyal readers who have been with me through my best moments and continued to be with me when I have sunk to my worst. I have received so much love and support from my loyal readers through my time and I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart. Life may not be a walk in the park but you have walked with me every step of the way and given me the strength to never give up. I hope I have done the same for you.

I hope my next steps into the construction of my career are just as rewarding as this one. I aim to keep chipping away at my blog, The Gen Z Journals – According to Jordie, and putting myself out there to the world of words. I am excited to see what the future holds. I hope to publish novels, try content writing, maybe even work for a magazine or branch beyond my comfort zone to pen some political pieces. Everyone has a dream and I encourage everyone to go after what they want. With hard work, persistence, resilience, and determination, no dream is too great for us. I welcome the challenges, the learning curves, the setbacks, the victories, the breakdowns, and the breakthroughs. I know each element will play a vital role in defining who I am as a writer and as a human being who genuinely wants to make a positive and powerful difference.

Sending all of my love and best wishes to everyone.

Thanks so much for all of your support.

Goodbye for now but not forever,

Jordie