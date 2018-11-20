TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: A time to remember fallen

LEST WE FORGET: Paying tribute at the Australian War Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, France on Remembrance Day .

LEST WE FORGET: Paying tribute at the Australian War Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, France on Remembrance Day . Matthew Clark

REMEMBRANCE Day is such a sacred day sculpted around the acknowledgement of the strength, sacrifices and selflessness of the soldiers who went into battle to protect our country.

They are our greatest heroes who put their own lives on the line to give us a chance to live ours freely.

Our quality of life, the opportunities we are presented with, the chance to be able to build and strengthen relationships and go on to live our wildest dreams; we owe it all to them. They risked everything for us.

They said their goodbyes to their families not knowing if they would ever make it back home to them and parted from everything great that was happening in their lives to fight for the future of their country.

Our way of life today may be quick and busy and we may barely get the chance to slow down and think but for just one minute on the 11th of November each year, let's take the time to pause and reflect.

It's so important to recognise how unbelievably lucky we are and pay our respects to the heroes who fought for our freedom.

Each and every member of our allied armies sacrificed everything for us so we should be more than capable of managing a minute of silence to honour our injured and fallen heroes, both young and old.

This specific day represents when all hostilities came to a halt and a heavy eerie silence fell upon the battlefield as World War I came to an end after four long devastating years of combat.

This very date represents a significant moment in our history and this year on this day marked 100 years since the brutality of the First World War came to an end.

Every day we should take some time to stop and think about all the good things happening in our lives and count our blessings for all the good people around us.

Life is short and life is busy so it is vital for us to acknowledge the good things while we have them.

The wrath of the wars has permanently painted a horrific picture within our history books but the terror and trauma of it all is a vivid reminder that we can't afford to take anything or anyone for granted.

I would love to take a moment to extend my congratulations to the lovely crochet queen, Patricia Kelly, who dedicated her heart, soul and time to crocheting poppies for Remembrance Day; what a beautiful gesture for such a sacred and memorable time.

It was a perfect way to honour those we lost, whose spirits will continue to live on within us forever.

Remembrance Day is a day to always set aside time to reflect and pay our respects to our courageous troops who will live on in our hearts and history books as honourable heroes.

They changed our lives and made peace and tranquillity possible after such a long and painfully traumatising time.

Lest we forget.