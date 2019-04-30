TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Airbrushed 'reality' a real trap

DON'T COMPARE: Jordie Lynch says our Facebook profiles are like picture books that represent our lives.

I KNOW we are all guilty of comparing ourselves to other people from time to time, maybe more often than we would like to admit.

I've been guilty of this many times.

It was particularly bad after I had taken my first few steps out in the real world post-high school graduation. I was a little fish comparing myself to the big fish and the other little fish in my position around me.

However, I have started to undergo a major habit overhaul of late and this hyper-awareness of other people's positions compared to my own has been the first habit on my list to break out of.

We may be a human race but we are all running our own individual races.

Each of us are given a unique map to follow as we embark on life's journey. The layout is entirely different for each person so every time we compare ourselves to others, we pile unnecessary pressure onto our shoulders.

We also have social media which has taken our world by storm and it is a much greater influence on us than we may want to admit, not necessarily the best influence.

It allows us to do many wonderful things but it can also do a lot of damage to our self-esteem.

It can get in the way of us feeling content with where we are at personally and distract us from acknowledging just how far we've come.

All we have to do is pull our phone out of our pocket or flick our laptop open and we can be inundated with statuses and photos of people reaching milestones or celebrating major wins.

No one sees their down days, no one is aware of their failures or the uphill battles they are facing.

Our profiles are like picture books that represent our lives.

They are like an airbrushed version of our reality.

More often than not, social media tends to gloss over any flaws and skip straight to looking positive and perfectly picturesque.

I feel like this is also where we begin to feel down on ourselves when we see how other people's picture books are presented compared to our own.

Candid photos posted by successful icons involve a lot of work and preparation behind the scenes.

Expert teams are hired to assist them in the pursuit of the perfect picture to post.

Makeup is carefully applied, clothing is strategically picked out, the pose is well thought through and the camera angle is crucial in tying it together.

Happy, flawless pictures don't always mean happy, flawless people.

There is a great big world that exists beyond our screens just waiting to be discovered, so many wonderful people we are yet to meet and exciting adventures we are going to embark on.

Be inspired by others but don't compare yourself to them.

Your amazing pathway awaits, all that's left is to focus on it. Let the world around you be what it is and enjoy what life has in store for you.