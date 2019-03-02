TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Animal acts break my heart

HAVE A HEART: Jordie Lynch lives for the day we can finally celebrate more triumphs in animal rescues and rehabilitation.

A BEATING heart means life. A beating heart filled with love means there is less hate in our world.

This is what tears my beating heart apart.

When I see people who carelessly cast aside their cuddly companions, blatantly disregard the fact that these beautiful little hearts beat for our love, acceptance and attention and leave them feeling lost, unwanted and alone in a wicked world.

How would we like it if we were tossed curbside without a care, left with only our tarnished trust to keep us company and a gaping hole in our hearts where our loving family once was?

Who are we to decide the fate and value of a beating heart, filled with life and endless love?

As we get older, we begin to see the world in a different light. In the harsh light of day, even harsher realities are exposed. Humanity holds its fair share of inhumanity. Horrific elements of inhumanity often inundate society and social media, which fractures my faith in humanity almost beyond repair.

What makes my heart feel happy and whole again are random acts of kindness. People who do not hesitate to help animals in distress, rescue them from danger, nurse them back to good health if they are hurting or unwell and give animals a new lease on life in general are the best kind of humans.

People who adopt and rescue fur-babies, give them the second glance and chance they deserve are my favourite kinds of people. People who show love to animals who have only ever been exposed to an extensive amount of abuse and hellish hatred are the reason why I believe in angels.

The darling animals that surround us (pets or wildlife) are just as valuable as any human life.

It's the good humans who clean up the mess the bad ones make in our world that truly empower us as a human race. Good people change how the world functions one beautiful act at a time. Good, genuine people lead stressful lives but no amount of stress stops them from acting selflessly and taking time out of their day to make a difference in the lives around them.

Intervention can save an animal's life and change how they view the world around them.

I live for the day we can finally celebrate more triumphs in animal rescues and rehabilitation. We can empower animals with our hearts, healing hands and wholesome spirits.

If you ever suspect animal cruelty or see any ill act performed against an animal, please contact RSPCA immediately. Call 1300 264 625 or 1300 852 188 for emergencies (sick and seriously injured animals or animals trapped and in distress), email cruelty_complaints@rspcaqld.org.au for situations that do not require immediate attention or fill out the online cruelty form at rspcaqld.org.au/what-we-do/save-animals/inspectorate/report-cruelty.

To adopt, visit the Capricorn Animal Aid website: capricornanimalaid .org.au/adopt-2. All fur-babies up for adoption are listed along with all relevant information at this link or visit RSPCA for their current adoption list: rspcaqld.org.au/locations/ rockhampton.