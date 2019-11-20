TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Appreciate all your privileges

I AM beginning to feel like there is a great deal of confusion surrounding the difference between rights and privileges.

Just to clarify, a right is when we are entitled to something and a privilege is the opportunity for us to obtain something.

So let’s think about our time out on the road in our cars.

It is not our right to obtain a licence to drive and operate a car on the road, it is a privilege. Yet we have so many out there abusing that privilege and driving like it is their God-given right.

The only right we will ever have when we are on the road is to feel safe and get to where we are going in one piece. Regardless of the type of car we drive, how much experience we have behind the wheel or the kind of day we are having, there is no reason that justifies bullying others on the road.

We don’t have to hold a licence, we get to hold a licence and it is so sad to realise how much that little card with so many privileges is abused.

While it can be super difficult sometimes to keep our cool and stay patient, for the sake of everyone’s safety, including our own, being mindful, staying humble and driving safely has never been more important.

Another great privilege would be when we have a dear friend.

We are so incredibly lucky to have them. It is so hard to find a good, loving and loyal support system on a social scale these days so a good friend should never be taken for granted.

When they are always there for you, through your lows just as much as your highs, it really shows just how much they care and are committed to the friendship. If we have a good friend, don’t ever be shy to tell them how much they mean to you, how much you love and appreciate them because they can be a real rarity.

I think it can be really difficult to take a step back and remember what our privileges are.

Our job, our independence, our health, our happiness, our families, our social circles and homes are all privileges. We are always going to have our down days and sometimes forget how lucky we are to have these things but once we strip everything back, we realise how privileged we truly are to have these things that create a sturdy foundation for us to live a great life.

It’s important to know the difference between our rights and our privileges because this will guide us to make the right decisions, act with care and grace, feel more empowered, know what we deserve and appreciate all the wonderful things we are privileged to have.