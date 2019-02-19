TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Bad day? It's not my problem

DON'T want to be at work? As a paying customer, that's not my problem.

Having a bad day at work? I can sympathise but don't you dare take that out on me.

I could be having a bad day too but you wouldn't know that because I treat the people around me with respect despite the fact that I just want to curl up in a ball and crumble.

People who lack basic people skills should never work a counter or work in a position where they serve the public.

Service is everything to me, it's so important that I almost don't even care about the quality of the product itself.

Good quality service brings people back.

When people see that you genuinely care and you are happy to assist them, I can guarantee they will be back.

Word of mouth is major, especially in little old Rocky.

Give people a service they will gush about to their friends and family.

Sour, half-hearted service will never be sustainable and when customers aren't satisfied, their negative feelings and feedback will overshadow the positives.

It's such a competitive world out there, not only among local businesses but online shopping is an even greater threat.

It's very easy for customers to switch off shopping locally and log in online. I have always been a proud local and I have always shopped locally to show my support for my wonderful community.

However, sour service leaves a bad taste in my mouth and a disgustingly large gaping hole in my wallet which makes for a major waste of my time and my money.

Remember that you represent your employer.

If it's not in your best interest to be an approachable and respectful team member under their name, what are you really doing there?

If you don't want to make an effort, step aside so someone more worthy of the role can fill your spot.

Don't ever make a customer feel bad about themselves.

Don't be the reason they go home and feel horrible about themselves because of your own issues.

I understand I may have walked in after a painful customer who didn't show you the respect you deserve but do not take it out on me.

I work way too hard for my money just to hand it over to someone who isn't worth a cent.

I'm getting good at standing up for myself in a world that treats pushing people around as a pastime.

I will not allow someone to give me slap-dash service and then think they should be rewarded with my money.

I work hard for my money, so should they.

Don't ever let greed or personal issues get in the way of good quality service, it ruins your reputation and it is one sure-fire way to drain the respect out of your customers.

I do have a great deal of respect for retail workers and businesses but as a paying customer and loyal local, I do expect that respect back.