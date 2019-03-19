TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Barbaric act not reflective of all

STANDING TOGETHER: Australians and New Zealanders stand united following the Christchurch tragedy.

I AM deeply disturbed and disgusted by the demonic, heartless act of a wicked and warped mind in Christchurch.

I could study all the psychology in the world and I still would not be able to pinpoint what kind of creature could hold so much hatred that he makes it his mission to take the lives of innocent people.

I don't care what stance people have on religion.

The victims of this horrific attack were going about their day peacefully before this sick source of evil stormed the one place they should feel safe and at peace to wretchedly rip away their right to live.

They had every right to live just as much as they had every right to believe.

It was a heart-wrenching day for our beloved neighbours where darkness fell upon families and communities far and wide.

Upon the quick spread of the numbing news, the world came to a grinding halt and sadness seeped into the hearts of communities within and far beyond our borders.

I have grown so angry and fed up over the years with people who believe a select few individuals from different religious groups who have gone rogue represent the entire group.

Every religious group has in some way been misrepresented due to a minority who have twisted the purity and peace of the system into something it is not.

The majority should not have to suffer or be treated differently due to the careless actions and warped thinking of the minority.

This attack has also proven the true dangers of social media as the streaming of this evil act will forever haunt the halls of cyberspace and plant sinister seeds in other warped minds.

I pray there comes a day in the very near future that the judicial system becomes stricter in its sentencing because people who hold so much hatred for the human beings around them do not deserve to wander freely in our communities.

Barbaric beings simply do not belong. We are giving evil more of a chance to overpower the good in this world.

Good people should not have to continue to live in fear or pay the price for people with marred missions and minds.

I wake up each morning telling myself it's all just a bad dream but this is the world we are living in and it is downright disturbing.

My heart goes out to the families and communities who have been torn apart by this terrible tragedy.

A sombre sea of sadness has engulfed this nation as our neighbours suffer such a palpable pain.

I would do anything to be able to whisk the people of New Zealand out of the world of hurt they have been so heartlessly hurled in to.

To our beloved neighbours, although it may not be a walk in the park dealing with the damage and ongoing heartache in the wake of this insidious act, we are here to walk with you.

Kia kaha, New Zealand.