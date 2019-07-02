TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Birthdays change over time

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Birthdays go from being all about the presents in childhood to becoming more about special moments and family.

A BIRTHDAY is a perfect little moment in time that represents big things.

It marks the day new life enters the world and as for the years to follow, that day can also represent new beginnings, new challenges and new experiences.

Birthdays evolve over time. They go from being all about the presents and pretty things in childhood to becoming more about special moments, loved ones and recognising what we are gifted with in our everyday life; the gifts that go far beyond wrapping paper and ribbons.

It is my 22nd birthday today and it comes my 22nd reminder that time moves way too quick for comfort.

I like to take the time to get lost in my little realm of reflection on this day each year.

I like to acknowledge my triumphs, my shortcomings, the valuable lessons I have learned, the fears I have managed to overcome and the goals I have worked hard to achieve over the years.

I like to appreciate the people who have supported me every step of the way and loved me even when I have been hard to love.

It's nice to think about how all of the wishes and the wonder surrounding my birthdays as Jordie Junior have transformed over time into hard work and dreams slowly but steadily coming true.

It's hard to believe that I started this column at 18 and my love for writing, my love for being a part of this paper has only grown stronger as each year has ticked on.

When my starry-eyed 18-year-old self had been given the chance to take some time out from my work and uni life to contribute a weekly column, it was the perfect chance to do what I love and engage with my amazing community.

This whole experience will forever remain close to my heart no matter where I am or what I do.

It continues to help me to progress with my passion and it has so far played a major part in shaping me into who I am today.

Birthdays are special.

They represent growth, new beginnings and a celebration of life.

For every year that I get to celebrate my birthday, I am blessed with another chance to make my wishes come true; to make a difference, make my family proud and make every moment count.