TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Branch out from perfection

CUT IT OUT: Why deny ourselves the freedom to move through a perfectly beautiful life imperfectly? Photo: Concept Photography.

It can be exhausting, constantly striving for the perfect results and focusing on getting every little detail right all the time.

Ever since I was little, I have tried to fight against my inner-perfectionist but she has always managed to have her say in how I go about tackling even the simplest of tasks.

No matter what, that inner-perfectionist of mine has always been my greatest critic and in her mind, mistakes should not exist and weaknesses are simply unheard of.

Throughout my primary school years, I always used to put that extra pressure on myself to make sure every picture that I coloured in was flawless.

If a stroke was to stray beyond the lines, more often than not, it wasn’t a picture worth keeping or taking home to show mum.

Over the years, colouring between the lines turned into needing to know the answer to every problem that materialises before me.

I need to make the right decisions, get things done well before the due date and do things right the first time around.

It’s hard living under the constant scrutiny of my inner-perfectionist but over the years, I have been learning how to grow with her.

I can still take pride in what I do and pay close attention to detail but I am still allowed to make mistakes because it’s how I learn and find my way in life.

The reality is that we were not designed to be perfect and we should not be expected to live a life without mistakes or little mishaps in our grand plan so we should not be putting that extra pressure on ourselves. Pressure only holds us back and makes us doubt ourselves moving forward.

So while that inner-perfectionist may want the best for us, perfection is not realistic and that extra stress we put on ourselves to be perfect is far from sustainable.

Most of our opportunities to grow and become a better version of ourselves comes from making mistakes and knowing that we cannot control every outcome no matter how hard we work.

So why deny ourselves the freedom to move through a perfectly beautiful life imperfectly?