Tuesdays with Jordie: 'Cat-ptivating' Emmaus musical

I HAVE had quite a wonderful weekend.

First of all, can I just say how incredibly proud I am of my dear Emmaus College?

On Saturday night, Mum and I went along to see the Cats musical and we were not disappointed.

I had goosebumps throughout the entire show. There was an undertone of humour sewn into each scene and heart and soul poured into every single line and movement of our feline friends on stage.

The singing was superb and the high notes rang so beautifully through the air; it was a moment to really hold on to. The dancing was phenomenal and every last cast member was so committed to their character that every scene from start to finish was nothing short of cat-ptivating.

The feline finesse was out of this world and the stage resembled a kaleidoscope of colour, cats with cool dance moves and voices of velvet. It was so moving to also see John Loch perform as part of the cast of Cats.

One thing that always got me through a tough day at school was hearing his songs echo through the school grounds and suddenly everything was okay again.

He played the role of Old Deuteronomy extremely well and after 33 years of tireless work behind the scenes piecing together spectacular Emmaus musicals for our community to enjoy, he got to come to life in the limelight and he made a very heart-warming appearance indeed. Together, everyone on stage did such a phenomenal job at bringing this classic musical to life.

I have always been a dog person but this musical has helped me to see felines in a whole new light. Massive congratulations to all involved in piecing together this purr-fect production. It will certainly be a musical to remember.

On Sunday, Mum, Dad, the family furbaby, Oscar, and myself ventured up to Mount Archer.

It was a gloriously gorgeous day and quite a busy spot to hang out for a Sunday lunch.

I am so proud of how far our Mount Archer has come. I take my hat off to everyone who has been a part of the redevelopment project because it is an absolutely sensational place to be with friends and family or just to take a break from reality that awaits at the bottom of the mountain.

The amphitheatre area and the boardwalks boast picturesque, panoramic views. There is a playground for all the littlies to enjoy and gorgeous pathways for a nice walk among the clouds. I have never felt as content as what I did when I got my bird's eye view of my happy little home town below. There was nothing but good vibes, sunshine and happiness during our little adventure up the mountain and I'm already keen for our next visit.

It is so great to see that we have dusted off the jewel in our crown and we are really starting to celebrate our marvellous Mount Archer in all its grand green glory.