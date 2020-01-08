TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Catastrophic fires leave their mark

THESE current catastrophic fires have mercilessly marred a vast range of Australian land, wiped out a sickening amount of native wildlife, taken human lives and homes and they are going to become a horrifying event that forever marks our hearts and history books.

It comes as a crucial reminder that we really cannot afford to take anything for granted or sweat the small stuff when we have much greater things going on in the world around us.

Much bigger than we would like to think.

One thing about our country that never ceases to amaze me is our extraordinary community strength and spirit. Sleeves are being rolled up and helping hands are being offered to anyone who needs the assistance as Australia endures one of its darkest times yet.

There is a storm of friction and fury over social media at the moment, personalities and opinions clashing and blame games being played but at the end of the day, none of it is going to help fire-affected areas and communities get through the hell they are currently surrounded by.

If we poured some of that angry energy into doing anything we can to help, we have a much better chance of getting our nation back on its feet to go on and fight for the better future that Australia deserves.

While people online fight about who is right and who is wrong based on political and personal views, we have brilliantly brave superhumans out there putting their lives on the line to fight the vicious flames that continue to greedily engulf mass amounts of our land, our wildlife and threaten more lives and homes.

We have lost too much already, the last thing we need is to lose our sense of togetherness with tattles and technicalities.

Let’s devote our attention and energy to what’s really important and get behind those who are currently fronting these insidious infernos.

We are so very lucky to have such a strong line of emergency service crews, our rural and volunteer firefighters, generous sports icons, kind-hearted online influencers, passionate public figures, international crews who have flown in to provide their much needed (and appreciated) assistance and animal rescue groups.

Sometimes it really is through the darkest days that we can see the brightest light come to comfort us through the kind actions of our communities and the world around us.

I also have some donation links below in case anyone wants to look into them:

https://www.redcross.org.au/campaigns/disaster-relief-and-recovery-donate

https://www.communityenterprisefoundation.com.au/make-a-donation/bushfire-disaster-appeal/

https://www.salvationarmy.org.au/

https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/volunteer/support-your-local-brigade

https://www.foodbank.org.au/support-us/make-a-donation/donate-funds/?state=qld

https://www.koalahospital.org.au

https://www.bushheritage.org.au/