Tuesday's with Jordie: Connecting over the other net

TUESDAY'S WITH JORDIE

THERE is something extremely therapeutic about gathering with great people for an even greater time.

It is so heart-warming to see people of different social circles mixing together; talking, laughing, enjoying each other's company, sharing stories and making wonderful memories.

It captures such a beautiful side of life and glorifies the goodness that still exists in this world.

Everyone gets to take a moment for themselves to push away any problems that may be plaguing their personal lives and pull the people around them closer.

Everyone deserves to bask in that beautiful feeling of belonging and everyone deserves to feel loved and supported by the people around them.

There is something about being around happy people, celebrating togetherness, reminiscing on what has been and getting excited for what is yet to come that really soothes the soul.

The Labour Day long weekend has always stood out on the Lynch family calendar.

The Town and Country tennis tournament is an annual event that brings the tennis community together. Mum and I enjoy going along to support Dad as he carves up the court with his team and it always feels great to be a part of the experience.

People from far and wide come along to compete and support each other, which is what makes this particular weekend so special. It is rich with rivalry, talent, banter, community and good times.

Tennis was such a big part of my childhood and it has always been a special part of my family's lives. It brings so many talented and inspiring people together. We have gained so many beautiful friends over the years through this incredible sport, friends who have quickly become family.

To make that Labour Day long weekend extra special, we got to celebrate our dear friend's 50th birthday. He has always played alongside Dad on the court during the Town and Country tournament so his birthday couldn't have come along at a more convenient time. It was the perfect excuse to get everyone together, gathered in the one spot to spend valuable time as a group before the weekend came to an end and before some of our talented tennis-playing travellers started heading home.

It was the kind of party that put a lot into perspective for me.

Coming out of my hibernation to surround myself with good times and a great group of people was so refreshing and it has inspired me to want to get back to maintaining a good balance between my work life, uni life and social life.

The take-home message from our conversation today is to surround yourself with people who inspire you and care about you. Fitting in with a crowd can feel daunting but the right crowd will naturally make you feel welcome, comfortable and confident within yourself.

Reach out to someone you have lost touch with, be there for your friends and know when to take that much-needed break. It will be the best thing you ever do for yourself.

- Jordie Lynch