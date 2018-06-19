Tuesdays with Jordie: Don't crack up over a coffee

NOTHING beats a sunny winter Sunday.

My darling mum and I had ventured up to the Botanic Gardens to see some friends last Sunday and what a splendid day it was for it.

The Tearooms were teeming with families which was wonderful to see. We lined up for our mugs of motivation at the cafe, more than happy to wait and chat amongst ourselves given that it was a busy time.

It soon became very apparent, however, that not everyone was as willing to wait patiently.

The customer in front of us was having a grumble and there was a lady who came bustling up to the counter with her buzzer and some kind of point to prove.

I was both baffled and disgusted by the way some people were carrying on.

It was like the world was going to come crumbling down if a sandwich was cut into fours instead of twos or someone had to wait a whopping five extra minutes for their order.

It suddenly became an environment that I did not want to be in at all because people struggle to be patient and from what I was witnessing, I could swear the ibises were more polite.

There's a pretty simple solution to these problems and it is to stay home altogether or pack a picnic instead.

This way you can prepare your food your way, you can cut your sandwiches how you like, there won't be any line to stand in the way of your fast feast and you won't be tempted to unnecessarily abuse cafe staff.

I tried to control my raging inner-waitress who was preparing to defend the polite young man at the register if the customer before us let his irritation boil over.

What had upset me the most though is that there were children everywhere and young eyes are incredibly inquisitive and observant.

The last thing we need is for them to grow up thinking that throwing a tantrum over a sandwich or coffee is acceptable or that abusing people is how you get what you want.

I thought we were better than this?

Is it really that difficult to just relax, enjoy the beautiful atmosphere, soak in the sunshine and just be?

Life beyond the line at the café is going to be littered with inconveniences and setbacks and it doesn't look good if you are cracking up over a simple cup of coffee.

From where I was standing, the Tearooms team was doing an incredible job at preparing and serving meals and drinks considering how busy they were.

I wish some people could show a bit more understanding and step out of the comfort of a small mind and into the big world.

I don't understand why so much energy is wasted on being unhappy, especially when there is so much to be happy about.

Stop hating, start appreciating and swap the constant complaints for some compliments. Negativity doesn't belong in a place that is home to so much positivity.