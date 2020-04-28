TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Driveway dawn services for protection

APRIL has always been a monumentally memorable month laced with love, riddled with respect, overflowing with appreciation, packed with peace and rich with reflection.

I have found myself getting back into watching M*A*S*H recently. It delves into every detail of the war’s wrath, particularly capturing the true dedication and selflessness of medical teams helping the wounded at the 4077 Mobile Army Surgical Hospital base. It presents the humour, the comradery, the bravery, the honourable attitudes, the sense of community, the vast array of emotions and the personal sacrifices of the medical staff who risked just as much as the heroes they operated on in the hospitals.

While it may not directly represent our men and women on the frontline in Gallipoli, it paints the same painful picture and even through its layers of humour, there are very hard truths and heartache that cut right to the core.

While we experienced ANZAC Day from a distance this year, nothing could ever take away from the great respect and appreciation we preserve for our war veterans. We could still stop in our own peaceful spaces to fill our minds with reflection, fill our hearts with love and fill every passing second with gratitude and honour.

My family and I really missed our Dawn Service tradition but we adapted accordingly. The Service may not have nearly the same effect from the driveway but it is a careful compromise that can keep everyone including our veterans safe during this virus. Our soldiers didn’t put everything on the line all those years ago for us to be careless and put lives at risk during this unprecedented pandemic. April 25 has always been about gathering and collectively showing our gratitude for our ANZACs but just for this year, we had to collectively make the hard but sensible decision to stay home.

‘Distance makes the heart grow fonder’ really does ring true at the moment. We may be keeping a low profile, experiencing our days looking out from the inside but it is only making us fall in love with life (and its flaws) all over again and ANZAC Day has taken on a whole new meaning. We really do understand just what our troops gifted us through their selflessness and sacrifices.

As we pause to remember our greatest bravest heroes who fought for us and our futures, we also let our minds wander to how lucky we truly are to carry out our lives with so much freedom and choice. Our soldiers have granted us truly gifted lives and for that, we owe it to them to offer each day with all the gratitude, respect, selflessness, kindness and love we have.

Despite over a century separating us from the indescribable heartache and hurt caused by the brutal bite of the war, we are committed to honouring our ANZACs for as long as we shall live. Lest We Forget.