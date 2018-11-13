TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Education opens new doors

ALWAYS LEARNING: As long as we always remain open to learning, the sky is the limit.

LEARNING is limitless. There are so many educational opportunities and experiences that present themselves both within and beyond the classroom walls.

There is never ever going to be a time in our lives where we stop learning.

Every day is a new lesson and in order to learn, naturally we have to make mistakes.

We have to experience rough patches to reach and appreciate greener pastures. We have to endure low points to be able to experience and enjoy the highs.

There is so much pressure these days perched upon our shoulders to be perfect, we see any flaws in looks and performance as ugly.

However, the reality is that any imperfections that exist within our actions and appearance is what makes us so incredibly, spectacularly human.

This is often a hard concept to accept but while learning to find inner-peace and confidence within ourselves as individuals is one of the toughest lessons, it is also one of the most crucial.

We will learn some other very challenging lessons throughout our time, one example being that we can't be good at everything and understanding that it's okay.

We can't successfully launch ourselves over every hurdle without a single hiccup and regardless of how hard we try, we will never be able to please everyone and again, that's totally okay.

Not everything is going to be black and white.

There will be many grey areas that we will encounter as we navigate our way through our lives but the greys can be good because those areas hold more opportunities for us to learn and further develop.

It can be so difficult to gain a sense of direction when we don't have the answers right in front of us, especially when there are no obvious solutions to our problems.

Learning can be so overwhelming.

It can take a lot of time, patience, energy and effort but it is an important process that leads to a much bigger and better way of life.

New knowledge presents itself every day, so it is up to us whether we want to absorb and embrace it or ignore it.

Sometimes we have to put aside our fear of falling and jump into each challenge wholeheartedly.

Failure can be a massive motivator if we interpret it correctly and let it sculpt the foundational structure to build our future successes upon.

Successes after setbacks are like rainbows after rain and as long as we always remain open to learning, the sky is the limit.

Valuable lessons lie within the twists and turns of our personal pathways.

We are the only ones who have to directly travel along our unique pathway so when we commit to making our decisions and behaving certain ways, we also have to commit to the potential consequences that can come with them.

We live in a big world brimming with brilliantly beneficial life lessons and if we allow ourselves to become active learners, we can change our entire lives right from where we stand.