TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Everyone has the power to make change

LIFE JOURNEY: Jordie Lynch has come a long way since her days at Bundara Kindergarten. Amy Formosa

I WAS looking back through some of my old school photos just the other day.

They took me straight back to my Bundara Kindergarten days, Frenchville State School preschool and primary years; the days of finding my feet and friends while learning the basics of life.

The years went on and I had perfected the art of writing and colouring within the lines. I had formed my love-hate relationship with mathematics and discovered my unconditional love for all things literacy.

As time continued to fly by, I felt like pieces of myself were beginning to fall into place and I started to feel content with who I was becoming.

Then along came high school.

There I stood, angel perched on one shoulder and anxiety on the other, outside the gates of Emmaus College.

I was clinging onto my schoolbag and my bearings for dear life. The most exciting, challenging, daunting and empowering years of my entire life waited for me within those gates.

I count my blessings every day because I can look back on my schooling experience and smile about it.

I had everything I needed.

All through my schooling years, I had beautiful teachers who supported me every step of the way, a loving family and friends who were there for me rain, hail and shine.

I was blessed with some wonderful role models who inspired me through moments of doubt to stay on track and commit to doing my best in everything I do.

I also thought back to my peers.

We were all on the same journey in school but there were degrees of difference that separated each of us in some way.

I hope the dark-hearted souls who sought solace in making others miserable have acknowledged their own insecurities and found the inner-peace they need to become better human beings.

I hope those who felt they were a piece of the puzzle that didn't quite fit realise that the picture is not complete without them.

I hope those who never felt confident within themselves are looking at their reflection in the mirror today and seeing the person everyone else sees.

A strong, driven and inspiring human being that's capable of accomplishing anything they put their mind to.

Regardless of our schooling experience, we all walked away stronger individuals.

All of those days we thought we would never get through or the hurdles we never thought we would ever overcome, we did.

No grade or OP score was going to determine how bright our future would be.

It was all in the hard work, the attitude and the drive to do the best we could in any situation.

School is a vital starter kit that gives us the confidence and independence to conquer the outside world.

If we hold the love in our hearts, knowledge in our heads and common sense in our approach to life, we become powerful individuals who can make a monumental difference to the world around us.

Let's make it a better place.