TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Feel all the anger then let it go

I HEARD some news this week that perplexed my family and made me so angry. I had so much anger, I didn’t know what to do with it.

Now I am usually the one who tries to look for the reason in every outcome and I try to remember that if it’s meant to be, it will be.

However, I simply could not find any valid reasoning behind the news of this particular setback.

I come from a family of tireless workers, good people who pour 200 per cent into absolutely everything they do.

They dedicate every fibre of their being into helping people and sharing their positive presence with the world. Even when they are feeling at their worst, they continue to get up every day, show up and give their absolute best.

So there I was, struggling to keep my anger from bubbling over. Deep breathing, loud rage music and all the calming lavender oil in the world could not bring me back into the comfort of my zen zone.

I’m all for navigating emotions the best way I can and trying not to let life’s uneven terrain get in the way of keeping a level head.

But I, like everyone, am entitled to feel. Feel emotions at a great depth and let them have their moment but one thing I won’t let them do is control me or taint my next step.

Anger, stress, sadness and anxiety are scary emotions to deal with. They can be all-consuming but it’s important to know how to handle them.

I like to retreat to the safety of my room, write out how I feel to the sound of my favourite “ragelists” on Spotify, talk/vent to someone and clean my stress-kissed space in the hopes I find my calm while sifting through my thoughts.

Lashing out and getting violent will never fill the emotional void or solve any problems.

The effect of the warped decision and outcome that sent my household into a real state of hurt will wear off.

My family will move on to greater things and that situation along with the people in it will be reduced to a mere afterthought.

Like the peace that follows a storm, after the anger comes acceptance and forgiveness.

I forgive the situation and its people. It’s not their fault they couldn’t pick the valuable original masterpiece from a replica.

Allowing myself to feel the anger in my own uninterrupted space was the best thing I could do for myself as I let the negative emotion pass through and all that remains now is peace, clarity and positivity.

There is always going to be someone or something that hurts or angers us. Acknowledge the emotion, feel it for what it is and let it pass naturally because letting it fester is far from healthy or sustainable.

Feel then be free of the negativity because negative emotions can’t carry us in positive directions and life is too short to settle for that unhappily ever after.