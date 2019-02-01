TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Fresh faces welcome on court

NEW FACES: Columnist Jordie Lynch says new faces at the Australian open are a nice change from Nick Kyrgios.

NEW FACES: Columnist Jordie Lynch says new faces at the Australian open are a nice change from Nick Kyrgios. DAVID CROSLING

IF there is one thing the Australian Open has proven this year, it's that the tennis scene is beginning to change in the best possible way.

We have fresh young faces emerging with so much talent and grace. Their performance and presence on-court is so powerful.

They are true role models that future generations will be inspired by and they have the ability to leave the crowds of today and tomorrow speechless.

It's both sad and a little amusing that it's just when our new players are making their grand entrances into the world of tennis and into our hearts that Tomic and Kyrgios start throwing the toys out of the pram.

While our determined debutants are busy getting their careers off to a tremendous start, Tomic and Kyrgios are focusing more of their energy on trying to wiggle their way into headlines to win back some attention (for the wrong reasons).

At the end of the day, it doesn't matter how "great” we think we may be at something, if we have a bad attitude, it is always going to trip us up early and get in the way of any success we strive for.

The tennis realm has been tainted time and time again by such childish performances. Fans don't pay good money to watch drawn-out drama play out on court. It is a sport, not a soap opera. Fans want to see tennis.

It's a slap in the face to the people who travel far and wide, who spend time and money to be a part of the atmosphere for them only to be met with players who think they're god's gift to the sport.

They become too comfortable in causing unnecessary scenes that they forget this is a career, not a casual hit on a quiet court far away from the world stage. Every temper tantrum thrown and disrespectful comment made taints their name as a player along with the reputation of the tennis association.

I applaud the debutants making their way onto the tennis scene.

They are restoring my faith in the future of this wonderful sport, bringing class back to the court in a Federer-Nadal fashion and I honestly can't wait to see where their talent and tremendous attitudes take them. There will be wins and there will be losses but if they continue to work at their weaknesses, hold their head high, steer clear of the tantrums and try their hardest regardless of how big the tournament or match, they will be hitting the big time before they know it.

A good attitude gets us further and being a resilient, optimistic player is important because tennis matches are filled with unpredictable twists, turns and momentum shifts.

It has been wonderful to see the big names back for another great season of tennis and so many new names coming through. Here's to honouring our tennis legends of yesterday and inspiring our legends of tomorrow with the extraordinarily talented, good-natured players of today.