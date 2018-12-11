TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Friends keep us on track at life speed

NEW YEAR: We outgrow many things throughout our lives but no matter what happens, we never outgrow family and true friends.

NEW YEAR: We outgrow many things throughout our lives but no matter what happens, we never outgrow family and true friends. monkeybusinessimages

TIME is like a runaway train. We are aboard, not knowing where we are heading or how to potentially slow the train and steer it to safety.

We know where we have come from but we are yet to discover where we are going.

As we roll along the wonderful winding rails that life has laid out for us, we pass through so many stations, picking up new knowledge, new people and new skills.

The greatest souvenir we are gifted with by going along on this glorious adventure is growth and good times with great people.

As another year has passed us by, it brings me to think of how quickly we move through so many big and brilliant moments.

We outgrow the swing sets that brought us so much joy throughout our childhoods. We graduate from our crayon stage and move on to the pen and pencil phase.

As the years go by, our erasers slowly slip away into extinction as our mistakes begin to move beyond the paper.

We outgrow the school shoes that we wore as we took those scary first steps into the world of socialisation and education.

These little changes hold significance and best equip us for the adventures we embark on well into the future.

Our seemingly solid social circles endure countless shifts and changes before settling into a more consistent shape as we begin to find ourselves and find the people who make us the best version of ourselves.

Our dreams face changes of their own as our visions and experiences take on varying forms across the chapters of our life stories.

We will, however, never outgrow our families and their loving arms.

Through the highs, the lows, the twists and the turns, they are the support systems that keep us grounded.

They give us a clear sense of purpose and direction no matter what stage of our lives we are travelling through.

Our support system is what steers the runaway train to safety.

Any time spent with our beloved family and friends is time very well spent and it makes us understand that as long as we have them, we're on the right track.

As 2018 takes its final few breaths, let's take some time to reflect on what has been and look forward to what will be.

With the festive season finally here, focus on making every minute count, be with family, be with friends and be grateful for all the good people in our lives.

That runaway train we call 'time' can be cruel and time can be impatient as it waits for no one but time can bring us a great deal of precious moments and grant us many chances to grow with our friends and family.

We outgrow many things throughout our lives but no matter what happens, we never outgrow family and true friends.

No matter how fast time goes by, it will be a safe and steady journey as long as we have our loved ones with us.