TUESDAY'S WITH JORDIE: Give thanks and be grateful

THAT'S THE TOOTH: Jordie Lynch is thankful for her dentist.

I RECENTLY took some time out to write a Thankful Thirteen list.

I jotted down 13 things that I am grateful for.

It really put a lot into perspective for me because it is easy for me to get so distracted by what I am aiming to gain or achieve that I neglect to recognise what I already have.

This week, I want to celebrate and appreciate some of the things I am thankful for.

Let me share some items from my list ...

My loving family and dear friends are my rock. Through all of my down days, they lift me up.

Through the moments I feel like I'll fall apart, they are the glue that holds me together and the glimmer of hope I can hang on to.

To live within this wonderful community is more than a blessing I will never take for granted.

We have so many kind-hearted, inspiring individuals doing so many extraordinary things and they are the bright positive influences that I can focus on when I face my dim moments of doubt.

I am thankful for the stories, music and art that have captivated me over the years, introduced me to a whole new perspective and taught me many wonderful things.

I count my lucky stars to have a great doctor, a patient dentist, an incredible mechanic who takes great care of my Ruby Rio, my highly hospitable coffee families who provide me with the most magnificent mugs of magic and a beautiful vet who provides top-tier quality care to my fur-and-feather babies.

I am so fortunate to have such a beautiful work family.

No words can describe just how grateful I am to be able to do what I love in a positive and supportive workspace.

It's a real honour to be able to work alongside a group of inspiring women who have each other's backs, strive to achieve extraordinary things and even through the down days, are always looking up.

I reflect on previous opportunities and thank them for bringing me to where I am today.

I can't wait to see what the future may have in store.

An opportunity I will always hold close to my heart is writing for my local paper.

It's a wonderful experience for me to work with words and be welcomed into a world of wonderful people who share my appreciation for writing.

I tip my hat to all the good Samaritans out there who take the time to help those in need.

You keep my faith in humanity alive and replenish the world with love through your powerfully pure presence.

I am eternally grateful for my teachers who guided me over the years to bring me to where I am.

They inspired me in so many ways and my love for learning was developed through their palpable passion for passing on knowledge.

Each of these items on my thankful list make up my world.

I am grateful to every single one for making my world a beautiful place.

-- Tuesday's with Jordie, Jordie Lynch.