TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Gratitude is essential to grow

KEEP POSITIVE: If someone has worked tirelessly to make something happen, they deserve to hear some positive feedback. AntonioGuillem

APPRECIATION is a luxury these days.

When I look around, I see so many people struggling with severe self-confidence issues. More often than not, one person's self-confidence battles have been caused by another person's self-centred ways and it all begins with lack of gratitude.

At present, our world is like a pressure cooker. Stresses are snowballing, demands are drastically developing into heavier weights upon our shoulders and suddenly rage is our first response. We are so quick to get hot under the collar that we forget to keep our cool and just get on with what we need to do.

Gratitude is becoming more of a foreign concept with each passing day as we seem to slip deeper into thankless ways. It has gotten to a point where we can go up to compliment anyone who has provided a state of the art service or product to us and their first reaction will always be to flinch and expect the worst.

There is a huge difference between constructive feedback and personal attacks but many people in our world today have clearly experienced more cruel unnecessary comments than they have constructive feedback or compliments.

We live in a demanding day and age where our expectations are at an all- time-high. The true power of showing appreciation is very much overshadowed and its true value is downplayed often because we're too blinded by our busy lives to stop and be thankful. Little do we realise, appreciation is what inspires positivity and productivity.

When we pay someone a compliment, automatically their spirits are lifted. They will fall into the healthiest and happiest mind space and feel on top of the world. When we feel good, we want to do good, it's as simple as that. When we tear the people around us apart, especially over such trivial things, we deprive them of the chance to feel like they can conquer the world and make them second guess everything they do.

Without appreciation, we lose our sense of purpose and our sense of value. The lack of gratitude that exists within our lives these days is partially why my faith in our world is flatlining fast. We expect so much from each other, take each other for granted and struggle to understand that kind words are the greatest gift especially for those who haven't heard them in so long.

There are so many hard workers out there who throw their hearts and souls into everything they do while dealing with their personal stresses and problems in the best way they can.

Naturally, when appreciation becomes non-existent, efforts begin to feel wasted and it can do a lot of damage to a person's determination and their desire to do well.

Compliments are like compasses. If someone has worked tirelessly to make something happen, they deserve to hear some positive feedback in order to reach even greater outcomes. We need to get over our fears of showing gratitude and support.