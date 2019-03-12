TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Honoured to share the week with women

IN HONOUR of Queensland Women's Week, there have been some incredibly empowering events put together to celebrate.

Mum and I recently went along to the Women's Wellness Expo held at the showgrounds. It was a wonderful morning out for the both of us and I really must thank the organisers who put this little expo together. With the wear and tear we endure from the wrath of our whirlwind daily lives, it was a spectacular set-up that did well to promote the importance of health and wellbeing (for men as well as women).

We owe it to ourselves to ensure our own personal care is a top priority. I think little expos of this particular nature show great initiative.

They give our community the opportunity to become more involved and aware of how crucial our health is on an individual and communal scale.

The products and services across the stalls were phenomenal, all offering insight into varying areas of wellness.

The inclusion of guest speakers was also very valuable as expo-goers got to actively absorb advice and information being shared.

The next event I was lucky enough to attend with my dear friend was of a slightly different calibre.

The Outpost hosted an evening that celebrated women in shooting.

Kadeja Assaad (executive officer - Sporting Shooters Association of Australia), Laetisha Scanlan (Commonwealth Gold Medallist) and Aislin Jones (ISSF Junior World Champion) were also in attendance.

I loved hearing about how these inspirational ladies started out on their journeys to great success, how their passions were initially ignited and how they refuse to let failures fracture their faith in their bright futures. I absolutely adored sitting in to hear about how these wonderful women have been sculpted into the successful sporting icons they are today.

Their unwavering enthusiasm for shooting as a sport is awe-inspiring.

They too have faced their fair share of setbacks yet they have continued to shoot for the stars (literally) and excel in what they do. They balance persistence and patience to reach and beat personal bests.

I may not be a shooter but I really needed to hear what our powerful guest speakers had to say.

Their words of wisdom were so moving and held the power to get me moving to do what I love and learn valuable lessons along the way.

The charity auction was also a fun and meaningful element included in the evening which helped to raise funds for the McGrath Foundation.

Massive thanks to The Outpost for putting on a memorable night. Also a big thanks to The Picnickery for the gorgeous grazing table and Tall Poppy Catering for putting together mocktails to remember.

What a spectacular week it has been.

I'd also like to thank my loyal readers who take time out of their busy schedules each week to tune in to Tuesdays with Jordie.

I am humbled by the responses and feedback I have received and greatly appreciate the support. From the very bottom of my heart, thank you.