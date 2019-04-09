TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: I'm done making excuses

JUST CRUISING: Columnist Jordie Lynch is itching to embark on some overseas travel in the future.

I'M IN the middle of piecing together some travel plans, finally deciding to explore life beyond my doorstep.

Some plans are still sporting some scaffolding and won't unfold until later but for some of the others, it is time to stop dreaming and start doing.

Time to activate my "Jord goes Abroad” mission.

I have chained myself to my laptop the past few years, having committed myself to my studies and as time has gone on, while I still take my studies seriously, I acknowledge that there is a great big glorious world that exists beyond my screen and textbooks.

It is a whole new kind of studying experience within itself.

Despite what some may think, textbooks will never provide us with life experience, they will never help us to interact with people beyond our cosy corner of the world and textbooks do not hold all the answers we need to approach our careers or life in general.

Sometimes, the most educated people come in the form of explorers. People who have experienced life beyond the books.

Anyway, as I was saying ...

I have always dreamt of hopping aboard a cruise ship, gliding across crystal clear waters to explore lands beyond our borders and acquaint myself with an aquatic endeavour I will never forget.

I long to surround myself with the serene scene of the sea that stretches out to the horizon, a big blue blanket of continuous calm.

Some days, I dream about buying myself a bull bar-bearing travel buddy on a nice set of Mickey Thompsons and travelling around Australia.

I envision myself exploring life beyond the beaten track, getting lost in the therapeutic thrum of the engine, revelling in the feeling of the wind raking through my wild mane as me and my dust-encrusted chariot take on vast rugged terrain.

Another dream that often dangles itself before my square, sleep-deprived eyes is flying to New Zealand to immerse myself into a whole new world of beauty and culture.

Our next door neighbours are said to boast some pretty picturesque views and communities who hold such an extraordinary zest for life.

Definitely a scene I would love to be a part of!

I dream about meeting many people, hearing their stories and getting to know what life is like for communities across the globe.

I'm done with making excuses. I've become too comfortable in my own space that my energy has grown stale and my mind has lost its motivation to focus from travel deprivation.

My inner-adventurer has been pestering me a lot, particularly of late.

"Just purchase the ticket”. "Travel will transform you”. "Escape the responsibility-riddled realm for a bit and come back refreshed”. "A getaway is good for the soul”.

I'm finally going to listen to her.

If you have worked tirelessly to make a living, don't forget to do the living.

Step back to step out and explore the world.

Big or small, a break is a break and everyone deserves one.