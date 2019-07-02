TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: In the bubble you miss life

BUBBLE TROUBLE: Jordie says sometimes we can't be like turtles and retreat to our shells, we have to get out there and find our future.

LIVING in our own personal bubbles can bring us a great deal of comfort along with a complementary pair of rose-coloured glasses.

When we lock ourselves away in these bubbles of ours, we block out all of the bad events taking place in the world around us. Sadly, it also means that we can miss a lot of beautiful elements too.

We can become so focused on being in our own space and get so wrapped up in hearing the thrum of our own thoughts that we don't know how to deal with the outside world.

Like a turtle seeking shelter within its shell upon signs of danger, it can be just as easy for us to slip away into our little bubbles whenever times get tough or if we don't know how to handle certain things.

While it can be nice to be able to run to the comfort of our quiet little cocoons when any kind of chaos strikes, we can also run the risk of wading through worrying depths of isolation and losing the ability to face and conquer our greatest challenges.

Don't get me wrong, I will be the first to admit that I greatly appreciate my own time in my own space in my own company but the world beyond my bubble refuses to wait for me.

It is super impatient and it can be very unforgiving but I find when I allow myself to explore beyond my cosy little comfort zone, I feel more and more alive.

Retreating away from reality for a while can be nice but our problems will only be silenced for so long.

Our contribution to the world may not feel like much but we can make a huge difference to our society and to the lives of the people around us.

If we get too comfortable inside our bubbles, we lose sight of what we were put on this earth to do.

To live, to surround ourselves with all walks of life, to find our voice, to learn, find out more about what we love and make a difference through what we do.

We weren't designed to lock ourselves away and deprive the world of our powerful presence.

Our bubbles weren't built to be our forever home.

The beauty of our bubble is that it will always be there when we need it whether it is to seek shelter for a while or just to take some time out.

Just don't hide away for too long; life has a lot to offer and no one deserves to miss out on seeing the beauty it holds.

-- Jordie Lynch, Tuesday's With Jordie