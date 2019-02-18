TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: It's my turn on the carnival ride

TIME TO BREATHE: There are downsides to going full throttle to cram in study, work and writing commitments.

TIME TO BREATHE: There are downsides to going full throttle to cram in study, work and writing commitments. Jacob Ammentorp Lund

FOR quite some time now I have been permanently strapped to my laptop, tapping away tirelessly to do what I need done.

When I chose to study, I made a commitment. When I chose to contribute articles to the paper, I made a commitment.

When I chose to work in the job that I do, I made a commitment. That means doing what I need to in order to bring all the skills I can to the table to do my job well.

All my life, I have committed myself to the choices I have made.

I have my hard-working parents to thank for raising me right like that.

I am proud of my progress so far because if I didn't throw myself wholeheartedly into life the way I have, I would not have reached nearly half of the goals that I have been lucky to achieve.

If I ever wake up not feeling 100 per cent you can bet your bottom dollar I'll be committed to fulfilling my responsibilities regardless.

But while I have learnt to take my spoonful of cement, I have yet to master break-taking when I need it most.

There are downfalls to going full throttle.

While I have been so busy committing to digging into my degrees to some day live my dreams, I have neglected to commit to taking care of myself and living in the now.

I've abandoned my duty of self-care through my wholehearted dedication to the duties sitting pretty on my trusty to-do list.

A life of all work and no adventure or down time is not sustainable nor is it something to write home about.

As a young girl, I would always despise going on rides at shows so I would be the one left to hold the bags on the sidelines while everyone else had the time of their lives.

My day has finally come where I don't want to be the bag-holder any more.

I want to live beyond the books, experience our big, bad but brilliant world, go on whatever rides I please no matter how old and feel no shame in saying no if I have too much going on.

It's time for me to commit to living, making memories, writing a life story worth reading, being spontaneous and learning to juggle better for the sake of better health, happiness and balance.

I've been so focused on doing whatever I can to live the dreams that lie at the end of my degree that I have neglected to remember that today is a dream and a gift too.

Moral of the article is that if we become so engrossed in the end result, the story of our life is only going to consist of a cover page and a brief, boring synopsis.

Take care of yourself because to do and give our best, we have to be at our best.

Learn to draw the line somewhere or some day it will be drawn for us.