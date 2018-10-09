TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Keeping the Black Dog at bay

I RECENTLY got the chance to frock up and attend the Black Dog Ball with my darling parents and our beautiful friends.

It was an honour to be a part of something so special; a party with real purpose.

I got to spend my night with a crowd of roughly 800 people who have all, directly and/or indirectly, encountered the black dog.

It really opened my eyes and warmed my heart to realise that people from all walks of life chose to come together and spend their Saturday night supporting a good cause.

Osher Günsberg made a fantastic MC.

Despite his surreal life in the limelight, he has faced some very real battles behind the scenes.

His presence was powerful, his story he shared with us was inspiring and the progress he has made over the years is phenomenal.

The Black Dog Ball is a spectacular event that shows a great deal of support for those of us who are battling inner demons despite maintaining a strong armour to the outside world.

It has marked the beginning of Mental Health Week in a very fitting fashion, shined light on the dark existence of the black dog, made some noise to enhance awareness surrounding the silent illnesses and strengthened our support system for what has become a very serious topic our society needs to talk more about.

Being my first Black Dog Ball, I was blown away by the generous monetary donations made by attendees, the inspirational stories that were shared and the surreal social scene laced with an endless palpable love.

Everyone was dressed to the nines but all the glitz and glamour in the world could never distract us from the darkness and destruction that depression and mental illness has caused for many individuals and their families.

I quickly understood why there has always been so much hype surrounding the Black Dog Ball.

It was a special night that was sculpted around mental health and the severe impact inner demons can have on quality of life.

I take my hat off to the organisers and sponsors of this spectacular event.

It was not only a massive success but it also helped our community take a confident stride towards more supportive times with enhanced knowledge on how we can beat the mentally-made monsters that haunt so many of us.

I feel so lucky to have been part of such a magical and meaningful evening surrounded by inspiring people who share the same desire to defeat the black dog.

Malcolm X quotes: "When 'I' is replaced by 'we', even illness becomes wellness”.

This event promoted the importance of talking, being open about what closes us off from the world and it demonstrated that to share the love, we have to share the load.

There is always help available, always a shoulder to cry on and always a hand to help us up when we fall.

We can reach out to friends, family or even online resources for help and healing.

www.qldmentalhealthweek.org.au/find-help/