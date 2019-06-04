Tuesdays with Jordie: Kindly acts can bring change

KINDNESS MATTERS: When one person shows kindness and respect towards someone else, it can really inspire others to do the same.

WELCOME to the courtesy conversation.

I feel that courtesy is something we tend to underestimate the true power of.

The more we demonstrate a lack of courtesy and consideration for those around us, the more we set ourselves up to be treated the way we act.

What comes around goes around. What we put out is what we get back.

Some people treat others like trash to get what they want or to reach an outcome that solely benefits them and it is never something to be proud of nor is it a sustainable way to live.

I understand that the world is constantly evolving and times are changing right before us but manners are timeless.

They never go out of fashion. Courtesy is very much centred around the idea that you treat people the way you would like to be treated.

We have to share this world with billions of other individuals so we need to be mindful of how our actions can affect the people around us and do everything we can to be good role models for one another.

A harmonious environment is a healthy environment.

Good people thrive in a happy space.

We don't have to share the same beliefs or befriend everyone around us; it's about simple acts of kindness that create a very positive domino effect across our community.

Courtesy wasn't designed to be complicated, it was designed to be contagious though.

When one person shows kindness and respect towards someone else, it can really inspire that someone else to go out and do the same.

Being courteous is very simple and it costs absolutely nothing so why is it so rare?

We are going to cross paths with all kinds of people. We can't predict or control the actions of others. I wish we could but we can't.

Sadly we haven't been graced with that gift. What we do have control of is our attitude and actions.

As we learn to deal with different people, we begin to develop more as an individual.

Everyone has a different story to tell. It's never good to assume that someone with a smile plastered on their face is happy and everything is hunky dory in their life.

Everything could be falling apart around them and their smile is the only thing that holds them together.

We can't assume and take a bad day out on good people.

The world needs more of us who care, who empower basic etiquette and who want to see goodness thrive again.

We may lead very busy lives but we will never be too busy to be polite and kind to the people around us.

If your kindness is not acknowledged or reciprocated by someone, know that it does not reflect how you deserve to be treated, it is on them.

So let's be kind, be respectful, show some love and enjoy feeling our community environment undergo a dramatic shift in energy.

A little courtesy can bring us big change.

-- Jordie Lynch