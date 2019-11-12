TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Kiwis proud of togetherness

KIA Ora, all!

I have just come back from an incredible holiday over in New Zealand with my beautiful family and I am truly struggling to put into words just how magical it was.

We learnt so much, laughed probably a little too much and loved the absolute heck out of that holiday together.

New Zealand is a picturesque, peaceful place with such a strong unity between all walks of life and it was truly a great honour to be a part of that. No hostilities, everyone stands tall and proud together upon equal ground regardless of their background and they celebrate that grand sense of togetherness. For me, this was an even greater sight than the flawless scenery around us, it was just so beautiful, humbling to see and be surrounded by.

It amazes me just how much travelling can help you to grow as a person, to see the world in a different light and it is one of the greatest learning opportunities beyond the classroom that anyone could be given. It was incredible to experience this with my family and to see how strong we really are as a family unit as we shifted through little moments of stress amid the serenity of our time overseas (my first time overseas).

It was also super refreshing to see how proud communities across New Zealand were of their environment. The glowing shades of green that blanketed the land was simply magnificent and it was not upstaged by litter. It was so refreshing to see that grand sense of pride and respect for the place they get to call home.

We really struggled to say goodbye to New Zealand and with the heaviest of hearts, we eventually had to make the journey home to reunite with reality. The ever-present green sea of tall pine trees, the snow-capped mountains and the iconic silver fern all come together to create an immensely peaceful picture that will stay with us forever.

The two weeks were packed with unforgettable activities, adventures and exciting new encounters. Put them all together and we have walked away with some extraordinary memories to look back on.

At the end of the day, holiday or not, it is the family time that is so sacred and I couldn’t imagine doing that trip with anyone else. I could be anywhere in the world and as long as they are by my side, I will always feel like I am exactly where I am meant to be. While the two weeks with my beloved clan flew by, the memories will live on with us forever.

Take any opportunities to travel and go on those precious adventures with the people you love the most. It has the power to change your life.

