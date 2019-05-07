TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Learning to appreciate the daily grind

INDEPENDENCE: Adulthood can take on many forms, from paying the bills, booking the car in for a service and grocery shopping.

INDEPENDENCE: Adulthood can take on many forms, from paying the bills, booking the car in for a service and grocery shopping. wutwhanfoto

AH, adulthood.

This responsibility-riddled realm on paper promotes itself as a land no man would ever want to set foot in, however, in this case we do not have the luxury of choice.

It is an inevitable component of life and it comes to us in the blink of an eye. It forces us to grow up, learn how to care for ourselves as well as others around us and function on a whole new level within society.

Regardless of where we are and what we do, the sheer act of "adulting” may come with some pretty tedious and torturous tasks but it teaches us a lot, whether we want to give it the credit or not.

It keeps us on our toes, pushes us to take charge, be accountable for our actions and be proactive as we go about paving a prosperous pathway for ourselves.

It can take on countless forms.

Paying the bills, booking medical check-ups, booking the car in for a service, grocery shopping, working hard to save money, housework ...

Anyway, you are no doubt picking up what I'm putting down.

Adulting can be like a double-edged sword.

One day you feel like you're on top of the world and the next could leave you feeling the weight of the world on your shoulders.

It is a long winding road.

Along the way, there are wins, bittersweet lessons and losses but for all the effort we put in, there will be rewards, we just have to keep on keeping on to give ourselves the best chance at stumbling upon them.

I've learnt a lot so far.

Gone are the days I could just hide behind Mum and Dad to escape facing scary things.

Adulting can be scary but it has to be done.

I am a to-do list kind of gal, always trying to be prepared but I will still face my fair share of disorganised days.

Being a grown up will push us to ride out the waves of inconsistency that threaten to ruin a good routine but if we stay strong and optimistic, everything will be okay.

Today was today, tomorrow is a new day. Take that clean slate and make it great.

It's amazing just how much our view of the world changes as we progress over the years.

The rose-coloured glasses begin to change and suddenly they can't shield us from the negative nasties like they used to.

This is what can empower us as individuals, when we learn to filter out the things we cannot control and focus all of our energy on what we can, doing our bit to make a difference.

Adulting is like art.

It can be interpreted differently, we all have different ways of approaching it and we are all doing the best we can with what we have.

Trust in your skills, be inspired and never give up on your vision.

Stay amazing and happy adulting!