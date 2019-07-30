Tuesdays with Jordie: Long live the Heritage Village

BACK IN TIME: The horse and carriage has always been Jordie Lynch's favourite part of the Rockhampton Heritage Village.

I RECENTLY ventured out to our Heritage Village and my goodness, it was quite a day!

It holds many wonderful childhood memories for me.

I celebrated birthdays and went on school excursions out there as a child so I have always carried a piece of it in my heart.

It has always greatly intrigued and captivated me.

I love getting caught up in learning more about a time before my own and taking a glimpse into the past to appreciate what I have now.

It's nice to step into a world that wasn't plagued by lit-up screens, breathe in the air that didn't carry the continuous ping of notifications and see a life that wasn't dependent on the press of a button.

I adore wandering through the old buildings.

They always have such a remarkably rich story to tell. They have this timeless beauty about them that draws me in and leaves me wonderstruck.

It's amazing to see how schools have changed so drastically over time and hospitals today have a vast range of modern medical technology and advanced capabilities to keep up with our ever-evolving system of ailments.

These areas of technology are the ones I am grateful for, the ones that help us to grow, learn and be healthy; they make a difference in our world today.

It was nice to step back into a time where Wi-Fi didn't exist and people instead connected with the world around them.

There were no screen-induced square eyes or the sinister bite of cyberbullying.

Life wasn't experienced through a screen, it was lived. Likes on social media didn't decide someone's supposed social ranking, just like there were no hand-held distractions to put distance between people sitting across from each other at a table.

The horse and carriage has always been my favourite component of the day.

The sound of hooves echoing through the street and the clatter of the wheels along the dusty road bring me a great deal of peace. I love my car to bits and I will never take her for granted but there is something about the horse and carriage that really soothes the soul.

I take my hat off to all the staff and volunteers out at the Heritage Village who keep the facility running like a well-oiled machine. It is perfectly maintained and continues to vividly capture a special snapshot of time before the modern day mayhem.

This fantastic facility brings our community a great deal of joy, allows us to acknowledge what was and appreciate what is. It boasts authenticity and opens up a whole new world of experiences to all who enter the scene.

Long live the beauty and brilliance of our Heritage Village.