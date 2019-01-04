TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Make this the best year yet

SIMPLE PLEASURES: Jordie Lynch says gifts don't exist purely at the foot of the Christmas tree.

Wendy Andrews

CHRISTMAS Day is always a day that I will hold close to my heart.

It's a sacred day that gives us the chance to step away from the end of year mayhem and press pause on our busy daily routines rich with demands to celebrate togetherness.

Christmas is not about getting spoiled with gifts, it's not about the material things at all.

The greatest gift in the world for me on Christmas Day is being surrounded by my loving family, beautiful friends and I'm not going to lie, amazing food.

If there is one thing Christmas has always clarified for me, it's how lucky I am to have so many incredible people in my life, to have a family filled with unconditional love and support and to live in such a gorgeous part of the world.

It's easy to get caught up in the craziness of our daily lives so it's great when we can finally stop to soak up the Christmas spirit, appreciate everything and everyone around us and reflect on the wild adventures the year has presented.

Christmas can be such an exciting time, taking trips down memory lane with loved ones while also dreaming about all the potentially life-changing events that the year to follow could hold.

While it is a time to be happy and celebrate so many wonderful things, there is also a great deal of sadness and sensitivity tied to this particular time.

It is often overlooked that the greatest gifts can come in the form of the simplest gestures. Gifts don't exist purely at the foot of the Christmas tree. It's important to be mindful of our diverse community and know that one kind gesture can change someone's entire Christmas and outlook on life.

We can also underestimate the power of a simple donation because while it may seem insignificant to one person, a donation can significantly assist and change everything for someone in need.

Christmas is a great time to show support for the people around us, within and beyond our immediate circles.

It's also a perfect preparation stage for the new year that has made its way onto our doorstep in record speed once again.

Try not to get too caught up in making new year's resolutions, the last thing we want to be lugging into the new year is extra pressure on our backs. Create a bucket list instead.

By making that motivational list of things we want to do or achieve in 2019, we can begin to replace any negativity we picked up from 2018 with more positivity to offer 2019.

Every time we tick an item off that list upon completion, we reward ourselves with the overwhelmingly incredible sense of accomplishment to inspire us to continue doing what we really want to do.

With every tick, we flick away feelings of fear and cultivate more confidence.

2019 can be our year.

Go on adventures, take chances, chase dreams, embrace challenges and make this year the best one yet.