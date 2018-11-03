TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Mend those broken bridges

LET IT GO: Grudges are like great big thunderclouds that will constantly linger and threaten to rain on our happy days for as long as we let them exist.

LET IT GO: Grudges are like great big thunderclouds that will constantly linger and threaten to rain on our happy days for as long as we let them exist. iStock

HOLDING grudges can do a great deal of damage, more so to ourselves than to anyone else.

They are like great big thunderclouds that will constantly linger and threaten to rain on our happy days for as long as we let them exist.

Facing our emotions head-on and actively dealing with what upsets us most about certain situations is the scariest but the most successful way for us to get the grudge off our back and get on with life.

I will be the first to admit that I have held my grudges, but I have grown from them, they have taught me how to slay my inner emotionally charged demons and go on to greet better days.

It can be tough to admit if we are wrong, to swallow our pride and apologise and it can be emotionally challenging to seek out the closure we need to move on with or from someone or a situation.

They often say that we can do crazy things when we are in love but we can do even crazier irrational things when we are hurt.

Our heads are trying to take on the objective stance while our hearts are stubbornly stuck in their subjective ways, but they're doing what they can to get us back to our happy place.

If someone is worth fighting for, don't let little grudges ruin a potentially big and beautiful picture.

If we are hurting, let the right people heal us and share in the efforts to piece things back together.

There are certain people who complete our little world, people like family members and friends who have stuck by us from day dot.

A grudge can strike a sinister blow to a relationship and cause a ripple effect that leaves surrounding relationships rattled because of it.

Holding on to such a heavy load of undying emotions and letting the same old memories mar our minds each and every day will see us become stagnant while the rest of the world lives on.

I've learnt so many valuable lessons in my time already and one lesson that has stood out to me quite strongly is that no one is perfect.

We all do the very best we can to adapt to different stages of life while the world around us continues to change.

We are going to make mistakes, we are going to push people away while we try to pull ourselves out of certain situations but at the end of the day, it's what we do to mend what we have broken that makes all the difference.

We must do whatever we can to keep the people who matter most to us in our lives and make things right even if we don't think we are wrong.

Don't be so quick to burn down sacred bridges.

Invest more effort into mending them because being able to walk across a newly restored bridge with our beloved and watch any grudges flow gently away down that stream is well worth it.