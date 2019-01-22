TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: My heart belongs to Ruby

READ at own risk. This week I am dedicating the conversation to my four-wheeled and fabulously fierce pride and joy.

This is more of a fun piece so I am placing great emphasis on the little things that make my Ruby Rio amazing. You have been warned.

Driving is a form of therapy for me, bar the odd mumble and grumble about questionable moves that add to the chaos on our roads today.

My trusty buzz box, Ruby Rio, and I frequently set out on little quests to sooth the relentless thought waves that crash around in my head.

I have carefully crafted play lists designed specifically for cutting through the thrumming and thrashing of my thoughts that get us into a good rhythm on the roads.

I don't know where I would be without my Ruby.

She is the one I can run to at the end of a long hard day. She provides a steering wheel to cry on, a comfy driver's seat that over the years has become my throne to feel at home in and she is always down to drive far away from reality.

We love our beach trips, we love venturing off to Agnes Water which has been our happy place for a long time and we live for the sound of kilometres crunching away under us.

We revel in the sound of the Holden V6 and V8s and will always silence a good song just to hear their thunderous yet therapeutic thrum.

We roam the roads respectfully like they are our holy ground and we adore life within the lanes. Adventure emerges from any turn we make or any back road we take.

She's the hatchback that has my heart.

She rides with pride and rolls with grace and every manoeuvre makes her statement-piece mags dance.

Her turning circles are like perfectly executed pirouettes, she can fit into the smallest spaces and she loves a good run on the open road.

Her crisp white complexion makes her stand out from the ground she stands on.

She may not be a ruby Ruby, but for me, she is the lustrous ruby jewel in my crown.

Her motoring capabilities are golden which beautifully contrasts her shiny black tyres.

She isn't bothered in the slightest by taking trips off the beaten track and for a little car, she certainly has a big flair for adventure.

I had never been quite so sure about Kia when I was hatchback-hunting for that perfect first car a few years back, however, Ruby Rio has been nothing but perfect and I would highly recommend her kind to anyone.

It's the endless possibilities and unpredictability that make our endeavours exciting but knowing how many sad secrets our roads hold is also enough to take the wind right out of our sails.

Despite how amazing Ruby is, she does not possess the power of invincibility and nor do I.

Regardless of the car we drive, be cautious, be considerate and come home safe.