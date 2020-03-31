TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: My Trusty 25 offer a path in life

KINDNESS: Be aware of the value of the “trusty 25” and add it into your daily mission.

WE ALL have some baggage that we lug through life.

Some of it is a burden and some of it a blessing, but what about carrying the basics with us everywhere we go – like a little kit of life’s fundamentals neatly packed with all the necessities we could ever need to tackle the challenges and be good people, no matter the conditions?

Feel free to add any extra items you deem fit to your life kit, but so far, in no particular order, my list consists of:

1. Kindness

2. Respect

3. Patience

4. Love

5. Honesty

6. Pride

7. Initiative

8. Common sense

9. A positive attitude

10. Manners

11. Trust (careful with this one)

12. Memories (because as life passes us by, they’re truly our greatest gift)

13. Empathy

14. Humour (because life is way too short – we can’t forget to celebrate the funny side)

15. An open mind

16. A humble heart

17. A willingness to learn

18. A back-up plan

19. Modesty

20. A helping hand

21. Resilience

22. Accountability

23. A sense of adventure

24. A level head

25. Commitment

It may seem like a long-winded list (and trust me, it could go on still), but these are some basic, fundamental ingredients for living a fulfilling, honourable and well-balanced life.

Nothing overly exotic, so they can quite easily fit in a handbag or carry-on luggage for wherever your travels take you. The “trusty 25” are all basic treasures and each of them holds great value in equipping us for the hurdles that lie in wait across our everyday life.

These items can guide us to do wonderful things and make a real difference in the world. They encourage us to step back and be more mindful of our decisions and actions, which should hopefully begin to inspire people around us to do the same. A delightful domino effect if you ask me!

If we become more aware of the value of the “trusty 25” and add it into our daily mission, we have a much better chance of turning the woeful ways of this world around.

This little life kit can even benefit future generations, because although the world is constantly changing and we are constantly adapting, there are some things that no amount of change can touch – this list being one of them.

To me, everything that features in this list is an eternal essential no matter what the future holds.

No matter who you meet, no matter where you go and no matter what you do, don’t ever forget to take your trusty little life kit with you.